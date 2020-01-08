Batista Says Vince McMahon Wouldn’t Let ‘Dog Murderers’ Play In The XFL

Batista has been maintaining with the XFL’s relaunch like the remainder of us. He didn’t touch upon their attention-grabbing algorithm, however he did not too long ago throw some shade on the NFL.

Drax The Destroyer is an enormous fan of canines, and he’s most likely not an enormous fan of Michael Vick. Dave Bautista didn’t identify Vick or another NFL participant particularly. He did say that Vince McMahon received’t stand for sure folks to play for his league.

Properly I can say this concerning the @xfl2020 .. understanding that @VinceMcMahon is a large canine lover, there’s not probability in hell he’d be happy with canine murderers and piece of shit gamers abounding their canines in the course of the road. I’m unsure how anybody else is happy with it both.

This was a fairly daring assertion for Batista to make. It appears like he’s going to be watching the XFL on FOX after they debut in 21 days.