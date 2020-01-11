‘Batman’ actor says he was told to take pills to shrink his penis for role

Batman actor Burt Ward has revealed that he was instructed to take drugs to shrink his penis for the function of Robin in the favored 60s TV collection.

The person who performed Batman’s sidekick claimed executives thought Robin “had a very large bulge for television”, in contrast to Batman actor Adam West, who apparently needed to stuff “Turkish towels in his undershorts.”

Chatting with Web page Six, Ward stated ABC reportedly despatched him to the medical doctors in an effort to be prescribed remedy to “shrink me up”. Nonetheless, he determined to cease taking the drugs after three days.

“I took them for three days and then I decided that they can probably keep me from having children,” he stated. “I stopped doing that and I just used my cape to cover it.”

Elsewhere within the interview, Ward stated that regardless of not receiving any cash from the present, which ran on ABC from 1966-1968, in many years, he shouldn’t be bitter about it explaining that he was by no means in it for the cash. As an alternative, he and third spouse Tracy commit themselves to charity.

“My wife and I run the largest giant dog rescue charity in the world,” Ward stated. “15,500 dogs would be dead if it weren’t for my wife Tracy and I. At all times we have a minimum of fifty dogs at our house with us.”

He continued: “We make our dog food. We’ve discovered a way to double and triple the lifespan of dogs. Our food is in all the stores across America. It’s called Gentle Giants and we don’t take a penny from it.”

