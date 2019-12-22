Bayern Munich Make Hansi Flick Head Coach Until End Of Season

Bayern Munich on Sunday confirmed interim boss Hansi Flick will stay head coach “until at least” the top of the season after successful eight of his 10 video games in cost. “FC Bayern and Hansi Flick have agreed” that he “will remain head coach… at least until the end of the current season,” the membership stated in an announcement. “A continuation of Hansi Flick as head coach beyond that is a conceivable option for FC Bayern.”

The 54-year-old, an assistant with the Germany workforce that received the 2014 World Cup, took cost after Niko Kovac was sacked in early November.

Saturday’s 2-Zero dwelling win over Wolfsburg saved Bayern Munich third within the Bundesliga heading into the four-week winter break, 4 factors behind leaders RB Leipzig.

Underneath Flick Bayern reached the final 16 of the Champions League and have become the primary German membership to win all six matches within the group stage.

“FC Bayern is very satisfied with the work of Hansi Flick,” stated membership chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“Underneath him as head coach, the sporting improvement is excellent, each by way of the standard of our sport and the outcomes achieved.

“Within the Champions League group stage, we set a brand new file.

“I am convinced that FC Bayern will continue next year where it left off in the last few games, namely playing attractive and successful football.”

‘Hansi deserves our belief’

Flick obtained off to a flying begin by successful his first 4 video games at a canter final month with Bayern scoring 16 targets and conceding none.

Nonetheless back-to-back league defeats, each by a 2-1 margin, at dwelling to Bayer Leverkusen and away to Borussia Moenchengladbach dampened the temper earlier than Bayern received their final three video games of 2019.

A number of key Bayern gamers, most noticeably Thomas Mueller and Philippe Coutinho, who has rebooted his profession on mortgage from Barcelona, have flourished below Flick.

“Hansi deserves our trust,” stated sports activities director Hasan Salihamidzic.

“The truth that our gamers have introduced themselves so convincingly prior to now few weeks exhibits that we’re heading in the right direction with Hansi Flick.

“I’m satisfied that we are able to obtain our sporting targets with him, whether or not within the Bundesliga, German Cup or the Champions League.”

Bayern face Chelsea within the final 16 in Europe in a repeat of the 2012 remaining received by the Blues.

After the Christmas break Flick will take his squad to Doha from January Four-10 for a coaching camp earlier than their first league sport of 2020, in opposition to Hertha Berlin on January 19.

“I’m joyful that FC Bayern proceed to position their belief in me as head coach,” stated Flick.

“I actually get pleasure from working with the workforce and the teaching employees.

“Now we’re recharging the batteries again and then we will try to bring as many victories and titles to Munich as possible.”

There was extra excellent news for Bayern on Saturday night time as high scorer Robert Lewandowski, who has 19 targets in 17 league video games, efficiently underwent a groin operation.

The Poland star is predicted to participate within the winter camp.