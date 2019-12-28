News TV SHOWS

Bayley Breaks Championship Record In WWE

December 28, 2019
Bayley continues to be the SmackDown Ladies’s Champion and that’s not altering anytime quickly so long as she will be able to avoid Lacey Evans. Now Bayley is breaking a reasonably spectacular document in WWE.

The SmackDown Ladies’s Championship has solely been round for a number of years, however now Bayley has claimed a high spot within the record of champions. Bayley has now held the SmackDown Ladies’s Title for a mixed complete of 217 days surpassing Becky Lynch’s document of 216 days.

That is Bayley’s second title reign and he or she has lasted longer than The Man’s three reigns as champion.

Presently the #three entry is Charlotte Aptitude with 193 days beneath 5 reigns, Naomi with 149 days with 2 reigns, and Carmella with 131 days in a single reign.



