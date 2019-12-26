Bayley On WWE Security Yelling At People To Put Their Phones Away During Rehearsals

WWE runs like a well-oiled machine. This typically consists of folks ensuring that every little thing is so as. That features holding leaks from getting out.

Bayley spoke to the Detroit Information the place she revealed how a lot goes on behind the scene in WWE. Some followers won’t understand how could arms it takes to placed on that type of manufacturing. It’s also apparently a scenario the place safety is all the time yelling at folks to maintain their telephones away.

“I’m sitting in the arena right now, and if you could see how filled this place is, not with wrestlers, but with people building the stage, people putting out chairs, security yelling at people to put their phones away, it’s crazy what goes on to put this show together for the fans. They don’t know how much we really try to make the best show possible for them.”



One image leaking out on-line of a RAW pre-production rehearsal may give away loads. One thing so simple as a Celebrity studying learn how to promote a brand new transfer may point out an enormous spoiler. Which means if WWE is establishing for the present then your cellphone must be tucked away as properly.