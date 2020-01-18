Bayley Says Lacey Evans’ Daughter Thinks She’s Trash

Bayley will defend her SmackDown Girl’s Title at Royal Rumble in opposition to Lacey Evans. This feud was began in numerous methods as a result of they obtained Evans’ daughter Summer time concerned on this scenario. That tactic will not be going away.

Evans’ daughter was within the crowd final night time to observe her mother’s match in opposition to Bayley. Then the SmackDown Ladies’s Champion used a photograph of Summer time in opposition to Evans as she made it seem that her daughter was giving her a thumbs down.

Even her personal daughter is aware of she is TRASH. Good job, Mommy.

Lacey Evans most likely has loads to say in response to this shot from Bayley. She would possibly reply again, however it is going to solely give the Woman Of WWE extra gas to convey it on the Royal Rumble.