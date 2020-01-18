News TV SHOWS

Bayley Says Lacey Evans’ Daughter Thinks She’s Trash

January 18, 2020
1 Min Read

Bayley will defend her SmackDown Girl’s Title at Royal Rumble in opposition to Lacey Evans. This feud was began in numerous methods as a result of they obtained Evans’ daughter Summer time concerned on this scenario. That tactic will not be going away.

Evans’ daughter was within the crowd final night time to observe her mother’s match in opposition to Bayley. Then the SmackDown Ladies’s Champion used a photograph of Summer time in opposition to Evans as she made it seem that her daughter was giving her a thumbs down.

Even her personal daughter is aware of she is TRASH. Good job, Mommy.

Lacey Evans most likely has loads to say in response to this shot from Bayley. She would possibly reply again, however it is going to solely give the Woman Of WWE extra gas to convey it on the Royal Rumble.



Growth goes the dynamite!

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment