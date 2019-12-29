Bayley Says She Has ‘Taken Over This Decade’

Bayley is now the longest working SmackDown Girls’s Champion. She topped the checklist with two reigns and now she is celebrating her accomplishment.

Whereas chatting with WWE, Bayley was fairly joyful about breaking this newest document. She went on to throw some shade and talked about how being a task mannequin didn’t repay. Now being a foul Bayley is working simply fantastic for her. She concluded her little promo by wishing everybody a Completely happy New Yr, idiots.

“So, you sheep seem to be surprised that once against Bayley has made history in the WWE as the longest combined reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion. There’s 365 days in a year and I have been your champion for 217 of them. Don’t even mention the 49 days that Sasha Banks and I were the inaugural Women’s Tag Team Champions!” “99 days that I wasn’t a champion, you know what I was doing? I was being a role model for your kids. I was being a leader for this locker room. So, it’s about time you guys start to recognize what’s in front of you right now because I have taken over this decade. And I’m going into 2020 as your SmackDown Women’s Champion and as the best role model you have ever seen. Happy New Year’s, you idiots.”

The Bayley Buddy homicide was included in WWE’s most stunning moments of 2019 for a purpose. It seems that she’s not achieved along with her SmackDown Girls’s Title reign in any respect.

