Bayley Seemingly Accepts Johnny Gargano’s Challenge For Mixed Tag Match

WWE gave out their NXT 12 months Finish Awards final night time. Johnny Gargano was very pleased to win match of the yr with Adam Cole. Bayley has received that award earlier than and he or she doesn’t need Gargano to overlook it.

Johnny Wrestling tweeted out that since he’s received three of these awards it “also means.. I’ve been involved in the WWE NXT Match of the Year 3 times out of the past 4 years.”

Bayley tweeted an image to Gargano of herself and Sasha Banks with their very own Match Of The 12 months Awards. She mentioned that Gargano didn’t stand an opportunity with them round.

Johnny Gargano reminded Bayley that he signed with WWE in 2016 so he wasn’t even round when she was successful that award. Then he proposed that they settle issues on a Wednesday night time. He included an image of himself with Candice LeRae together with one in every of Bayley and Finn Balor.

Bayley replied saying: “You’re done for.”

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae vs Finn Balor and Bayley may definitely be one thing to entice a viewership. Let’s see if this will get labored into the storyline one way or the other or whether or not it’s simply on-line banter.