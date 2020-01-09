Bayley Shows Disappointment In Dana Brooke During Twitter Spat

Some would argue that Bayley’s run as SmackDown Ladies’s Champion hasn’t precisely been what individuals have been in search of from her heel flip, whereas others will most likely arise for ‘The Huggable One’ till the day she retires.

No matter which aspect of the coin you fall on, it undoubtedly looks like she has misplaced some steam for the reason that preliminary flip. With WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble being proper across the nook there are many methods through which WWE can get her again on observe, and growing her presence on social media will assist extra so than most individuals understand.

There’s no clear path for Bayley heading into Tampa at this second in time, however there are actually contenders lining up in an try to take the crown from her.

…”position mannequin my 🍑”? Come on. You’re critically questioning the best way I’ve set examples for these sheep time after time AFTER TIME? You’re beginning to sound like @CarmellaWWE. You’re higher than that Dana. https://t.co/Af1RqXVqZG — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 9, 2020

Bayley was responding to the upcoming bout which is ready to go down between Sasha Banks and Lacey Evans on SmackDown, with Brooke wanting to make sure that Bayley doesn’t intervene.

As time goes on there may be undoubtedly a way of progress inside this girls’s division that wasn’t actually all too obvious in the direction of the again finish of 2019, however such is the character of WWE taking just a few months off after SummerSlam – not in a literal sense, in fact.

The expectation is that Sasha Banks would be the one to ultimately problem Bayley for the SmackDown Ladies’s Championship, as the 2 lastly have their one on one WrestleMania match that followers have been ready for ever since their iconic NXT rivalry started.