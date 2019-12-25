Bayley Talks Cutting Off Her Seven Year Old Ponytail

Followers haven’t seen the second when Bayley chopped off her well-known hair, however WWE cameras very nicely might have been round to file it. They movie the whole lot they’ll, in spite of everything. Bayley will at all times keep in mind that day and the shock of shedding her well-known ponytail.

Whereas chatting with the Detroit Information, Bayley mentioned her voyage right into a heel persona. She admitted that she was “a little in shock” when that ponytail first received minimize. Then Bayley took on a coiffure that’s means shorter than she’s had it since she was somewhat woman.

“It felt great. I knew what I wanted to do and I knew what I needed to do. But the actual snip of the ponytail, I was a little in shock. My hair was the longest I’ve ever had it, and I’ve had that freakin’ ponytail for seven years. The last time my hair was this short, I was 10 years old.”

Bayley capped off her heel flip in a giant means by murdering her Bayley Buddies simply in case the shorter hair wasn’t a ok clue. She appears to be having time being a heel now, particularly as SmackDown Girls’s Champion.