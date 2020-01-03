BAZ BAMIGBOYE: The Good Life beckons for IT-girl Katherine Parkinson

By Baz Bamigboye for the Every day Mail

Printed: 20:36 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:47 EST, 2 January 2020

Forty-five years after The Good Life turned comedy gold on tv, the landmark sitcom, which pioneered the notion of eco- consciousness, is heading to the stage.

The BBC present ran for 4 collection, between 1975 and 1978, and made family names of Richard Briers, Felicity Kendal, Penelope Keith and Paul Eddington.

However it appears to have been on a steady loop for practically half a century as a result of it’s at all times popping up on numerous channels.

The forged of The Good Life within the Seventies. From left to proper reveals Richard Briers as Tom Good, Felicity Kendal as Barbara Good, Paul Eddington as Gerry Leadbetter and Penelope Keith as Margo Leadbetter

Created by writers John Esmonde and Bob Larbey, The Good Life adopted disillusioned designer Tom Good who, with the assistance of his spouse Barbara, deserted a company way of life and turned their suburban residence and backyard (in Surbiton, Surrey, after all) right into a smallholding with livestock and veg, although wringing a rooster’s neck wasn’t up their road.

Tom and Barbara had been performed by Briers and Kendal, with Keith and Eddington as their snooty neighbours Margo and Jerry Leadbetter.

Jeremy Sams has written a play primarily based on Esmonde and Larbey’s work. He’ll direct a manufacturing that has to date forged Katherine Parkinson as Barbara Good.

She has already carved out a profession as an acclaimed thespian, having gained main awards for her comedian portraits on tv in The IT Crowd, Doc Martin and People.

Katherine Parkinson (pictured) has been forged within the manufacturing as Barbara Good

She additionally starred in Laura Wade’s Olivier award-winning play Dwelling, I’m Darling, which was an enormous hit for Theatr Clwyd and the Nationwide Theatre.

Parkinson was clearly forged by director Sams and producers on the Fiery Angel theatre firm for her expertise — however they should have been tickled by the truth that she grew up in Surbiton.

The Good Life is negotiating to run for 3 weeks in June on the Theatre Royal, Bathtub, after which it’s going to hopefully have a future life within the West Finish.

The manufacturing arrives at a time of heightened environmental consciousness.

Edward Snape, of Fiery Angel, mentioned the theatre in Bathtub isn’t formally confirmed till ‘we have a cast’.

Enjoyable Dwelling run for Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal and a crew of artistic collaborators are engaged on a movie model of the celebrated musical Enjoyable Dwelling, primarily based on illustrator Alison Bechdel’s graphic memoir about her bittersweet relationship along with her father.

Enjoyable Dwelling featured lyrics by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori. It was developed on the Public Theater in New York and gained 5 Tony Awards, together with greatest musical, when it transferred to Broadway. In 2018 it had a critically acclaimed, sold-out run on the Younger Vic.

Jake Gyllenhaal (pictured) and a crew of artistic collaborators are engaged on a movie model of the celebrated musical Enjoyable Dwelling

Gyllenhaal would play Bruce Bechdel, Alison’s conflicted, closeted father, who was a part-time English trainer and likewise ran his household’s funeral residence in Pennsylvania. The movie is being developed by Gyllenhaal’s enterprise companion Riva Marker, who runs his 9 Tales manufacturing firm.

It could shoot later this 12 months or subsequent. Sam Gold, who directed the stage present within the U.S. and London, can even direct the image.

Gyllenhaal turned fascinated with Enjoyable Dwelling when it was on in New York. (He and Ms Tesori had been mates after engaged on a manufacturing of the Stephen Sondheim musical Sunday In The Park With George.)

The Ambassador Theatre Group is taking Sunday In The Park, starring Gyllenhaal, to the Savoy Theatre in Could.