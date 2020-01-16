January 15, 2020 | 9:25pm

This cat is all about physique paws-itivity.

A 35-pound orange tabby named Bazooka arrived at his new residence at a North Carolina animal shelter this week, ABC30 reported.

Bazooka made fairly the doorway, being carried like royalty down the halls of Wake County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The 5-year-old cat got here from the shelter’s switch companions in Davidson County, about two hours away.

“They alerted us to Bazooka here and once we saw the pictures we were like ‘we have to get this kitty,’ ” mentioned SPCA spokesperson Darci Vanderslik.

Bazooka’s earlier proprietor was a senior citizen with dementia. The SPCA believes the proprietor stored feeding him, forgetting that he already ate. He was taken in by the shelter after his proprietor handed.

“Thirty-five pounds is a lot of weight for a cat so we’re really hoping we can get him down 20 pounds, 25 pounds, even lighter than that,” mentioned Vanderslik. “One step at a time.”

The hefty cat is now getting medical remedy and dealing on his weight reduction with a educated foster household. He hasn’t complained about his new weight-reduction plan, which might be excellent news for his new house owners.

Bazooka is lined as much as be transferring into his new residence Monday.