BBC 5 Dwell has rejected solutions that long-serving Mark Pougatch was “dropped” resulting from a broader purpose to interact youthful listeners.

Responding to a HEARALPUBLICIST request for touch upon Friday 10th January, a BBC spokesperson rejected the concept there may be “an agenda against one particular group,” regardless of Pougatch himself stating that his exit “was not [his] decision” in a Twitter submit on Thursday.

“Thank you very much for all the kind messages, from listeners, friends & colleagues. I’m very touched & appreciative people took the time. Just so we’re clear this was not my decision but on we go,” he wrote.

Thanks very a lot for all the sort messages, from listeners, buddies & colleagues. I’m very touched & appreciative folks took the time. Simply so we’re clear this was not my determination however on we go. Numerous like to @bbc5live @5liveSport. Now three canines want a stroll, not in loafers. — Mark Pougatch (@markpougatch) January 9, 2020

The BBC spokesperson reiterated that Pougatch “decided to move on” following his “massive contribution” to the station over the previous 25 years.

“Mark is a brilliant broadcaster who has been an integral part of 5 Live Sport for many years,” the spokesperson stated. “Recently he has been presenting fewer programmes for us because his other broadcasting commitments have grown and he has now decided to move on. We wish him well for the future and thank him for his massive contribution.”

Pougatch’s departure follows scorching on the heels of the announcement that fellow long-serving correspondent Cornelius Lysacht can be leaving the station.

“Over the last year, some of our longest serving presenters have chosen to leave of their own accord while we have also refreshed parts of our line-up. Like many in the media, we want to better reflect the country but reject any suggestion there is an agenda against one particular group,” the BBC spokesperson informed HEARALPUBLICIST.

Final yr the BBC’s director of radio and training James Purnell introduced that partaking a “younger audience” can be one in all his prime priorities.

“It may mean some surprises, some content that is not for everyone, but to me this only shows how little variety there once was in spoken content on the BBC,” he stated in a speech final Might. “Besides, if the tastes of the younger generation do not offend the sensibilities of their elders, something would seem pretty amiss to me.”