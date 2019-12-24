BBC accused of ‘criminalising’ young people with prosecutions for non-payment of TV licence fee

By James Gant For Mailonline

Printed: 20:44 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 20:45 EST, 23 December 2019

1000’s of younger persons are being ‘criminalised’ by the BBC annually over unpaid TV licences.

As many as 18,000 beneath 20-year-olds have been chased since 2014, with fears mounting over the impact being in courtroom can have on their futures.

Even ten-year-olds have confronted prosecution, in addition to just a few 12 and 14-year-olds.

Round 400 youngsters had been hunted down for not paying the £154.50 charge between 2008 and 2016, however no circumstances have been recorded since.

The federal government figures seem at odds with proof suggesting solely half of 16 to 24-year-olds watch the BBC.

MP Andrew Bridgen instructed the Telegraph: ‘Any involvement in a legal prosecution is a foul begin for the younger.

‘These statistics are worrying for anybody involved about the way forward for our youthful era.’

A TV licensing spokesman hit again, claiming the figures could also be incorrect as a result of it didn’t ‘prosecute folks that younger’.

He added: ‘Our coverage is to prosecute folks aged 18 or over. We now have reviewed this difficulty earlier than and located round 10 circumstances the place somebody aged 17 – however no youthful – had been prosecuted, and tightened our programs additional.’

In 2018, those that had been prosecuted for not paying the charge numbered 129,446. As many as 2,000 18 to 20-year-olds had been convicted when solely 2,226 had been prosecuted.

It comes after the Mail revealed nurse Kathleen Quinton’s harrowing story over her TV licence.

She was watching Chinese language meals programme Flavorful Origins — her favorite present on streaming channel Netflix — along with her husband Francis when the TV licensing ‘enforcement officer’ knocked on their entrance door in April.

The official-looking stranger requested if the couple had a TV licence, to which Kathleen initially stated: ‘Sure.’

Then she broke down in tears. The reality is that the direct debit cost had bounced resulting from an absence of funds within the Quinton account.

She had not instructed Francis or their 16-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son, as a result of she wished to spare them the sleepless nights she had suffered over the excellent invoice.

Earlier this week, at Guildford Magistrates’ Courtroom in Surrey, Kathleen was fined £205 for not having a TV licence.

Though she usually watches Netflix, which doesn’t require a TV licence, she typically watches BBC programmes, for which she does require one.

Kathleen didn’t attend courtroom as a result of she couldn’t afford to take a time without work her work at a health care provider’s surgical procedure or pay the fare for the 51-mile journey from her house in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

Now, the Quinton household are going through a nightmare Christmas, questioning increase the money to cowl the penalty.

For if Kathleen, 39, doesn’t pay, she might be hauled again in entrance of magistrates for non-payment of a positive that, if unpaid, dangers a jail sentence.

