BBC bosses ask job applicants what schools their parents went to in bizarre application form 

BBC bosses are asking folks making use of for jobs the place their mother and father went to high school and what they do for a dwelling.

The weird 14-page software type for a job within the company’s London headquarters asks jobseekers a number of questions on their background, but additionally asks for details about their households.

Candidates are requested what kind of faculty their mother and father went to and whether or not they have a level.

They’re requested to point whether or not the colleges their mother and father attended had been ‘state-run, non-selective’ or ‘impartial or fee-paying’.

They need to additionally reply whether or not their mother and father had a ‘fashionable skilled occupation’, reminiscent of being a instructor, or in the event that they had been ever ‘senior managers’ or are unemployed.

You’re given the choice of ticking the ‘favor to not say’ field, nevertheless.

The BBC mentioned that they’re aiming to make the corporate extra numerous, having beforehand introduced its consideration to relocate three,000 jobs outdoors of London.

A BBC spokesman mentioned: ‘It is vital the BBC represents the entire of the UK, so to assist enhance socio-economic range we’re asking candidates about their background.

‘Whereas it has no impression on the success of a job software and isn’t seen to the individual hiring, collating this information is step one in making certain the BBC is recruiting from as extensive a gaggle of individuals as doable.’

Earlier this week, BBC director-general Lord Corridor introduced that the company desires two-thirds of its jobs to be primarily based outdoors London by 2027.

The pledge comes only a month after the broadcaster was accused of catering to a pro-Stay metropolitan ‘bubble’.

If the plans are agreed, three,000 jobs may very well be relocated to different elements of the UK, together with many new roles within the north of England, a BBC supply mentioned.

Writing within the Monetary Occasions, Lord Corridor mentioned: ‘A decade in the past, a 3rd of the BBC was primarily based outdoors London.

At the moment it’s half. By 2027, I hope no less than two-thirds of the BBC will likely be outdoors the capital.’