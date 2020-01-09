BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty and Carol Kirkwood wear matching outfits

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

BBC Breakfast viewers had been fast to note two of the present’s presenters turned as much as work in nearly similar outfits this morning.

Naga Munchetty, 44, was busy discussing the most recent information concerning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, earlier than passing over to Carol Kirkwood, 57, for the climate.

However quite than specializing in the frosty situations to come back, viewers had been as a substitute distracted by their matching black and white polka dot outfits.

‘Good morning Naga. Did Carol and also you go to the identical wardrobe in the present day?’ joked one, whereas a second penned: ‘Morning Carol. I have been becoming a member of the dots this morning and have give you you and Naga. Matching dresswear polka dot.’

In the meantime, one other picked up on Naga’s co-presenter Charlie Stayt equally making an attempt to wade in on the modern efforts.

‘I see Charlie received @BBCNaga spot memo and received his finest socks out,’ wrote one. ‘Sadly they do not match carol or Nagas stylish look good effort although.’

The presenters might have been carrying related patterns, however they each styled their ensembles quite in a different way.

Naga opted to maintain it easy in her full-length silk costume, which featured intricate tie element, whereas Carol determined to tuck her shirt into what seemed to be a black pencil skirt – earlier than accessorising with a belt to cinch her in on the waist.

And whereas neither determined to touch upon their matching outfits, Twitter was awash with enhances on Naga’s costume.

‘Wanting attractive once more Naga in your polka dot apparel,’ praised one, whereas a second enthused: ‘You all the time look beautiful.’

A 3rd requested: ‘Good morning, love your costume in the present day the place is it from?’ whereas a fourth commented: ‘Lovely costume (or is it a jumpsuit Naga?) The place is it from?’

After being inundated with reward for her trendy outfit, Naga responded: ‘Gown. It is from Warehouse.’