BBC Christmas 2019 TV highlights – from Gavin and Stacey to Dracula

The Christmas season is at all times a reliably nice interval for tv – and few broadcasters can rival the wealth of Christmas goodies produced by the BBC.

This yr sees a spread of thrilling new variations, beloved sitcom specials and a few lovely wanting animations, and it positively appears truthful to say there’s one thing for everybody.

Gavin & Stacey Christmas Particular – Christmas Day, eight:30pm on BBC One

Hailed by many because the spotlight of this yr’s festive TV calendar, the favored sitcom returns for a Christmas Particular a decade after the ultimate episode aired.

All of your favorite characters are again for the episode, which is able to see a tense Bryn (Rob Brydon) cook dinner for over 13 individuals, as Gavin & Stacey proceed to battle with the challenges of parenthood.

Miranda: My Such Enjoyable Celebration – Boxing Day, 5:45pm on BBC One

One other common sitcom that’s been off the air for some time, Miranda returns for a one-off episode – which is able to see the solid reunite in a particular leisure present that the BBC says will function “a host of treats and surprises.”

Name The Midwife Christmas Particular – Christmas Day, 7pmon BBC One

A festive particular of Name The Midwife is now staple of the Christmas day TV schedule, and this yr’s episode sees group journey to the Outer Hebrides to get well from a bout of influenza, solely to seek out themselves serving to out with a scarcity of nurses and medical doctors on the island.

Miriam Margoyles, who made her debut in final yr’s festive episode, returns for the particular – which is able to mark the beginning of the ninth collection of the hit present.

EastEnders – Christmas Day, 9:30pm on BBC One

EastEnders Christmas episodes are not any strangers to drama and it seems to be like that long-established custom is bound to proceed this yr – as Sharon and Keanu’s secret threatens to come back out and their lies start to unravel.

Different storylines will deal with the Carters, with Linda’s ingesting inflicting issues at The Vic and one household who apparently has “a guardian angel watching over”

A Christmas Carol – Begins Sunday 22nd December, 9pm on BBC One



With out query one of many BBC’s big-hitters this yr would be the newest adaptation of Dickens’ festive masterpiece, which is able to see Man Pearce observe within the footsteps of Patrick Stewart, Michael Caine and Albert Finney in taking part in literature’s most well-known miser.

Helmed by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight the BBC has assembled a formidable supporting solid for what it guarantees will likely be a “unique and original” tackle the story, starring Steven Graham, Andy Serkis and Charlotte Riley.

Dracula – Begins New 12 months’s Day, 9pm on BBC One

One other new adaptation of a traditional story, this Dracula collection from Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss contains of three feature-length episodes as the enduring villain plots in opposition to Victorian London.

Starring Claes Bang within the lead function, the creators will likely be hoping that this re-imagining of Bram Stoker’s horror traditional can show as large a success with viewers as their up to date model of Sherlock Holmes – though early indicators counsel that this will likely be much more bloody than Sherlock!

The Trial of Christine Keeler – Begins Sunday 29th December at 9pm on BBC One



This status drama, which focuses on the real-life occasions that got here to be referred to as the Profumo Affair, seems to be very promising certainly – boasting an thrilling solid (which incorporates Sophie Cookson, James Norton and Ellie Bamber) and claiming to supply a “fresh look” on the 1960s story.

The collection, which consists of six episodes, centres on 19 year-old Christine Keeler and the male-dominated institutions makes an attempt to silence and exploit her.

The Snail and The Whale – Christmas Day, 2:30pm on BBC One



Telling of an unlikely however charming friendship between a snail and a whale, this system’s voice solid features a wealth of performing expertise – together with Rob Brydon because the whale and Sally Hawkins because the snail.

Mimi and the Mountain Dragon – Boxing Day, three:20pm on BBC One



One other animated journey, this adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s kids’s e-book seems to be to be minimize from the identical material as traditional Christmas animation The Snowman and can little question be hoping to show as succesfull.

That includes a rating by Oscar award-winning composer Rachel Portman and primarily based on authentic illustrations by Emily Gravett, the 25-minute program tells the story of a shy woman who discovers a child dragon in her household woodshed.

Michael McIntyre’s Huge Christmas Present – Christmas Day, 6pm on BBC One

For the fifth straight yr, Michael McIntyre is given a Christmas particular of his selection present extravaganza, which is able to function the same old mixture of music, video games and comedy.

The Christmas episode will see Sharon Osbourne relinquish management of her cellphone to the affable host in a sport of Superstar Ship to All, whereas Strictly decide Craig Revel Horwood will attempt his luck on the Midnight Gameshow.

Not Going Out: Driving House For Christmas – Christmas Eve, 10pm on BBC One

Lee Mack’s long-running sitcom is again for one more Christmas outing – it’s third on the trot. This yr’s festive episode guarantees to incorporate a large inflatable Santa, an aggressive bull in a subject and a terrifying truck driver as Lee and Lucy come out on a last-minute Christmas Eve mission for the youngsters.

Mrs Brown’s Boys – Christmas Day, 10:30pm on BBC One

A Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas episode has turn into a certain wager on BBC One’s Christmas Day schedule and the anarchic sitcom makes one other look this yr, because it returns for a festive double-bill. The 2 episodes are known as A Fantastic Mammy and Orange is The New Mammy, and can observe all of the Christmas shenanigans in Finglas.

The Goes Unsuitable Present: The Spirit of Christmas – Monday 23rd December, 7:30pm on BBC One

Mischief Display screen Restricted 2019/Ben Blackall

The group behind West Finish phenomenon The Play That Goes Unsuitable are again with one other version for TV. This time spherical The Cornley Drama Society try and stage a manufacturing of a joyful Christmas story – how lengthy will or not it’s in the beginning goes awry?

Worzel Gummidge – Begins Boxing Day, 6:20pm on BBC One



This modernised model of the traditional children present a few scarecrow that involves life is an actual ardour mission for Detectorists’ Mackenzie Criminal, who writes directs and stars within the present.

Cut up into two one-hour episodes, Criminal is joined within the solid by a slew of comedy legends, together with Michael Palin, Zoë Wanamaker, Steve Pemberton and Vicki Pepperdine in what is bound to be nice leisure for all of the household.

Physician Who – New 12 months’s Day, 6:55pm on BBC One

Though we gained’t be handled to Physician Who Christmas particular this yr, we are going to see the beginning of a brand new collection of the landmark sci-fi present, as Jodie Whittaker and co return for his or her second run within the TARDIS.

Kicking off initially of 2020, the collection guarantees visitor stars and scares aplenty because the gang prepare for extra adventures in time and area.

A Berry Royal Christmas – Monday 16th December, eight:30pm on BBC One

Any piece of tv starring Mary Berry at all times goes down properly, and this present sees the baking legend make a collection of journeys to charities throughout the nation whose employees work all through the vacations – earlier than she creates a festive feast for a really particular occasion.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Particular – Christmas Day, four:40pm on BBC One

It wouldn’t be Christmas with out strictly and the ballroom extravaganza is again for one more festive particular this yr – with six former stars donning their dancing footwear one final time.

This yr’s present will see the return of final years runner up Joe Sugg, along with Debbie McGee, Chizzy Akudolu and Gemma Atkinson, Mark Wright and Richard Arnold, whereas the common line-up of judges and presenters take their traditional locations.

Take Off With Bradley And Holly – Christmas Eve, 8pm on BBC One

Two of the nation’s most well-loved presenters unite on this one-off household leisure present that gives viewers members the possibility to win a luxurious journey to Lapland. Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby host a spread of video games, surprises and celeb friends earlier than the present’s spectacular finale.

Songs Of Reward – Sunday 15th and 22nd December, 1:15pm on BBC One

Two Christmas episodes of the non secular programme will air within the run as much as Christmas. The primary focuses on a kids’s Nativity play on a Devon farm whereas the second showcases the Christmas Huge Sing, broadcasting this yr from The Meeting Corridor in Belfast.

Seven Worlds, One Planet: Continents of Surprise – New 12 months’s Day, 1:05pm on BBC One

The previous few weeks have seen David Attenborough discover the wonders of all seven continents and the wildlife discovered there and this compilation episode will pick the very best bits.

The present additionally doesn’t draw back from environmental points and highlights the impression of human exercise on the local weather of every of the planet’s continents.

Meet The Road At Christmas – Begins Monday 16th December, 9:15am on BBC One

One of many greatest points dealing with lots of people at Christmas is loneliness, and this five-part collection sees vocal coach Mark De-Lisser deal with this head on as he varieties a number of choirs round Wales in a bid to fight emotions of isolation amongst the inhabitants.

The primary 4 episodes will observe the creation of a choir in 4 completely different communities earlier than all 4 are united within the collection finale.

Dame Edna Guidelines The Waves – New 12 months’s Eve, 9:05pm on BBC One

The eccentric character returns for an unique night full with celeb friends and surprises direct from her luxurious yacht. The present options music from the legendary Nile Rogers and Stylish in addition to friends embrace Sharon Osbourne, Rob Rinder and Emily Atack.

Carols from King’s – Christmas Eve, 5pm on BBC Two

Nothing says Christmas fairly like a choral rendition of a few of our most beloved carols, and so the annual efficiency from the world-famous King’s Faculty Choir has been a spotlight of the festive TV calendar ever since its maiden broadcast 65 years in the past. As traditional, the celebration will embrace carols outdated and new – together with the Sussex Carol, Ding Dong Merrily On Excessive and O Holy Night time.

Hugh Grant: A Life on Display screen – Monday 23rd December, 9pm on BBC Two

Hugh Grant is likely one of the nation’s most charming and charismatic actors and this deep dive into his illustrious profession is bound to be a delight.

The thespian retells the story of his performing historical past, from his early days to his spell as probably the most dependable main males to his current barnstorming flip because the villain of Paddington 2. The present contains contributions from Grant’s buddies and co-stars, together with Andie MacDowell, Richard Curtis, Sandra Bullock, Colin Firth and Nicholas Hoult.

Contained in the Christmas Manufacturing facility – Thursday 12th December, 9pm on BBC Two

Gregg Wallace discovers the secrets and techniques behind among the festive season’s hottest occasion meals as he visits a manufacturing unit in Nottingham that makes an astonishing 200,00zero canapes each 24 hours. In the meantime Cherry Healey researches the right way to cook dinner the right turkey and Ruth Goodman traces the origins of smooching underneath the mistletoe.

Gareth Malone’s Christmas Live performance – Christmas Eve, 9pm on BBC Two

Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Photos

This heart-warming documentary will see the enthusiastic choirmaster helps placed on a Christmas live performance at one of many nation’s many hard-working group hospitals with the assistance of assist of employees, sufferers and their households.

Dolly Parton: HERE I AM – Christmas Day, eight:30pm on BBC Two

This model new feature-length documentary explores the actual individual behind the enduring hits and guarantees to uncover a Dolly Parton that’s “far more authentic and far more surprising” than we’re used to.

Coming from BAFTA winner Francis Whately – who has beforehand lined the work of legendary stars resembling David bowie and Dame Judi Dench – the crew have been given unprecedented entry, as Dolly herself talks by way of the genesis of lots of her most enduring songs.

Jools’ Annual Hootenanny 2019 – New 12 months’s Eve, 11:15pm on BBC Two

Taking its traditional spot on the New 12 months’s Eve schedule, Jools Holland’s present is again to usher within the new decade, because the host is joined by a spread of high-profile friends to carry out alongside his band.

A Merry Tudor Christmas With Lucy Worsley – Friday 20th December, 9pm on BBC Two

Lucy Worsley focuses on the festive traditions of the 16th century, discovering how the Christmas interval was celebrated within the time of Henry VIII and studying of the roots of some longstanding yuletide traditions alongside the best way.

The documentary reveals a time when Christmas was full of non secular spectacle, huge charitable acts and uncommon moments of togetherness between King and topics, Lords and labourers, monks and worshippers.

Frankie Boyle’s New World Order – Monday 30th December, 10pm on BBC Two

The Scottish comic turns his satirical look to a different chaotic yr within the information, with a mix of stand-up, overview and dialogue as he’s joined by a lot of friends in an try and make sense of 2019’s large occasions.

2019: A 12 months In The Life Of A 12 months – New 12 months’s Day, 11pm on BBC Two

Returning for its fourth yr, Rhys Thomas presents one other spoof overview of the yr’s main occasions utilizing re-edited and dubbed footage – billed as “a review of the year unlike any other review of the year, because almost all of it is made up.”

Prime Gear – Sunday 29th December, 9pm on BBC Two

The presenters undertake a gruelling road-trip throughout Nepal from the capital metropolis of Kathmandu to Lo Manthang a secretive kingdom perched excessive on the Tibetan plateau, on the far facet of the Himalayas. The journey will reportedly see them battle crossings, huge mudslides, and dizzying mountain passes all whereas driving a Peugeot, a Renault and a home-built automotive…

The Christmas Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan – Saturday 14th December, 10:45pm on BBC Two

Following on from his journey to the Arctic final yr, the favored comic ventures to a really completely different type of local weather – as he travels to the excruciatingly arid Sahara Desert. Arriving in scorching mid-summer warmth (the episode was filmed in July) Romesh is guided by an area by the identify of Bobo as he discovers the highs and lows of the inhospitable desert.

Heston’s Marvellous Menu: Again to the Noughties – Thursday 19th December, 9pm on BBC Two

Heston Blumenthal is challenged by Giles Coren to recreate the 2001 menu from his world-renowned restaurant The Fats Duck – with the assistance of his former employees members. The present will likely be dripping with flip of the millennium nostalgia, as well-known faces from the period seem within the types of the time and the kitchen redecorated to match its former design.

Paddington: The Man Behind the Bear – Boxing Day, 9pm on BBC Two

The 2 current Paddington movies are each amongst the last decade’s most lauded household movies, however neither would have been attainable with out Michael Bond – the unique creator of the beloved bear.

This documentary charts the story of bond and his most well-known creation, that includes interviews together with his buddies, household and celeb admirers in addition to specializing in a few of his lesser-known creations resembling The Herbs, Olga da Polga and Monsieur Pamplemousse.

In Search Of Dracula with Mark Gatiss – Friday third January, 10:35pm on BBC Two

A pure accompaniment to the brand new three-part drama, this documentary is fronted by Mark Gatiss as he seems to be at numerous iterations of the enduring character – together with Nosferatu and the legendary Hammer movies.

Martin’s Shut – Christmas Eve, 10pm on BBC 4

Written and directed by Mark Gatiss, this ghost story relies on a brief story by MR James and follows a courtroom case through which the accused appears to have been visited by the ghost of his sufferer. The solid is headlined by Peter Capaldi, with Wilf Scolding (Recreation of Thrones) and Elliot Levey (Homicide on the Orient Specific) additionally starring.