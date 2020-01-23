BBC commentator slams angry Manchester United fans as an ‘absolute disgrace’ for Ed Woodward chant

By Luke Augustus for MailOnline

BBC commentator Ian Dennis has blasted a bit of Manchester United supporters as ‘an absolute shame’ for his or her chants in direction of Ed Woodward the place they sing about burning him on a bonfire.

Govt vice-chairman Woodward has been the ire of many Crimson Devils followers as they proceed to falter throughout his close to seven-year spell on the membership.

On Wednesday evening, their frustrations in direction of him and the Glazer household, who personal the membership, got here to the fore as soon as extra as they slumped to a 2-Zero defeat by Burnley within the Premier League.

Throughout that match, some followers could possibly be heard singing their latest tune about Woodward and the Glazers.

‘Construct a bonfire, construct a bonfire, put the Glazers on the highest, put Ed Woodward within the center and burn the f***ing lot,’ sang the United followers to the tune of the well-known 19th century American folks tune, Clementine.

Dennis was commentating on the sport for BBC Radio 5Live at Outdated Trafford and made his emotions concerning the incident clear.

‘No matter your opinion of Ed Woodward, you can’t ask for somebody to die.

‘If you wish to be anti the board then sing “sack the board”, however people singing that a couple of human being is an absolute outrage.

‘The chanting is an absolute shame.’

The Glazer household had been additionally a part of the tune – as some followers vented their frustrations out

Dennis additionally took to Twitter to sentence the actions of these supporters inside Outdated Trafford

He then took to Twitter to precise his distaste as soon as extra: ‘Distasteful, disgusting and past the pale. No excuses regardless of anger/frustration they could really feel in direction of the board. #mufc,’ he wrote.

Manchester United supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was additionally condemning of the unsavoury chants.

‘For me it is vital that we stick collectively,’ he mentioned post-match.

‘Assist the gamers, assist the workforce and assist the membership to maneuver ahead. I feel everybody is aware of once they have overstepped the road.’