BBC considers curb on journalists’ use of Twitter amid impartiality backlash

The BBC is contemplating limiting how its journalists use Twitter after its prime correspondents had been criticised through the election.

The plan would see reporters being advised to maneuver away from social media to interrupt tales and supply immediate evaluation.

It comes after political editor Laura Kuenssberg confronted fierce criticism, notably from these on the left, for her tweets through the election.

She, together with ITV’s political editor Robert Peston, tweeted the false declare that an aide of Well being Secretary Matt Hancock was punched by a Labour activist.

The declare was rapidly disproved by video proof, forcing them to again down and apologise for the deceptive info.

In the meantime the BBC’s North America editor Jon Sopel has been accused of unveiling an anti-Donald Trump bias on Twitter.

Fran Unsworth, the director of stories and present affairs on the BBC is now eager to influence journalists to cease their frequent posts, in response to The Guardian.

A BBC journalist stated: ‘She stated that it was doubtless she would meet some resistance, however that she needs to start out a debate and was now considering asking correspondents to return off Twitter.’

Unsworth is believed to have outlined the plans throughout a celebration on the BBC Council Chamber within the outdated Broadcasting Home.

She additionally advised The Guardian final weekend: ‘We simply want to strengthen our social media guidelines. However I do not assume it is viable to say take a step again.’

Sources say it’s unlikely she would ban Twitter use altogether and she or he recognises its significance for breaking tales, however needs extra stringent guidelines.

It comes after Chanel four reportedly banned its non-political workers from tweeting about present affairs.

Kuenssberg signed off from Twitter on Thursday for the Christmas interval after going through a continuing stream of abuse.

She beforehand confronted a barrage of criticism after revealing the identify of the daddy of a sick boy who confronted Boris Johnson in a hospital.

After Omar Salem took the Prime Minister to activity throughout a go to to a kids’s ward at Whipps Cross College Hospital in Leytonstone, East London, the place his seven-day-old daughter is being handled, Kuenssberg advised her followers he was a Labour activist, earlier than linking to one in all his posts in regards to the incident.

It prompted fury from many social media customers, with some suggesting it might ‘direct harassment’ at Mr Salem, and inflicting #SackLauraKuenssberg to start trending on-line.

Final week, Andy McDonald, a member of the shadow cupboard, stated the BBC performed a component in Labour’s crushing election defeat.

The assault’s on the company’s impartiality led Huw Edwards, the election evening anchor, to write down a defence of the BBC, saying: ‘Offering a good and balanced account of a posh election marketing campaign – with emotions operating excessive on all sides – is tough sufficient.

‘Attempting to take action whereas coping with relentlessly vitriolic assaults is doubly difficult.’