BBC cracks down on reporters going rogue on Twitter by ‘reinforcing social media rules’

By Jack Doyle, Affiliate Editor For The Every day Mail

Revealed: 17:00 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:13 EST, 22 December 2019

The BBC is contemplating a crackdown on reporters’ use of Twitter amid fears amongst senior executives that the broadcaster’s guidelines will not be being correctly enforced.

Fran Unsworth, the company’s director of stories and present affairs, has stated she needs to ‘reinforce’ present tips.

However she is not going to inform correspondents to come back off the positioning altogether.

Fran Unsworth (pictured), the company’s director of stories and present affairs, has stated she needs to ‘reinforce’ present tips

Final week she stated: ‘We simply want to bolster our social media guidelines. However I do not suppose it is viable to say take a step again.’

It comes after Channel four determined to ban non-political journalists from tweeting posts about politics.

The broadcaster got here beneath hearth within the election marketing campaign for claiming in a publish that Boris Johnson referred to ‘individuals of color’ in a speech when he stated ‘individuals of expertise’.

Senior Tories had been additionally livid in regards to the choice to refuse Michael Gove entry to a local weather change debate –and put a block of ice on the rostrum as a substitute.

Within the wake of the error, Channel four Information informed non-political journalists to cease posting tweets about politics. The ban will proceed into the New Yr because it opinions its insurance policies.

BBC steering reminds reporters ‘nothing ought to seem on their social media accounts which undermines the integrity or impartiality of the BBC’.

Phil Harding, the BBC’s former controller of editorial coverage, informed The Observer: ‘They should take two steps again and ensure what they’re saying is neutral and true, as a result of we want that neutral service badly for the time being.

Phil Harding (pictured), the BBC’s former controller of editorial coverage, stated: ‘They should take two steps again and ensure what they’re saying is neutral and true, as a result of we want that neutral service badly for the time being’

‘An important factor is that they cling on to the belief, which has fallen away just a little.

‘They’ve to contemplate whether or not they have to be in among the many first reactors to an occasion. It’s a troublesome dialog, however they must get the steadiness proper.’

Final week BBC newsreader Huw Edwards attacked the ‘relentlessly vitriolic’ criticism of the broadcaster after allies of Jeremy Corbyn blamed the company for Labour’s election defeat.

Mr Edwards, who hosted the BBC’s election protection, hit out at ‘appalling ranges’ of ‘poisonous cynicism’.

It got here after Labour’s transport spokesman Andy McDonald stated the Company had ‘consciously’ performed a job within the occasion’s defeat.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg was criticised throughout the election after incorrectly tweeting a Labour activist punched an adviser to Well being Secretary Matt Hancock at a hospital.

Actor Mathew Horne, the star of BBC sitcom Gavin And Stacey was pressured to apologise after utilizing Twitter to name Miss Kuenssberg a ‘disingenuous plopcarpet’.