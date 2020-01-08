BBC iPlayer enjoys its best ever daily figures on New Year’s Day

By Paul Revoir Media Editor For The Every day Mail

Revealed: 19:25 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 21:02 EST, 7 January 2020

The BBC’s iPlayer posted its best-ever day by day figures on New Yr’s Day.

Reveals on the company’s on-line TV service obtained practically 18million views on January 1.

Pushed partly by the opening episode of Dracula, starring Claes Bang, and the opening episode of the brand new sequence of Physician Who, fronted by Jodie Whittaker, this was up by greater than a 3rd from the earlier 12 months.

The excessive scores have been pushed partly by the opening episode of Dracula starring Claes Bang

The BBC mentioned hit reveals such because the Gavin And Stacey Christmas particular, Name The Midwife, A Christmas Carol and EastEnders helped the service have its finest ever fortnight throughout the festive interval.

It revealed there have been 203 million views on iPlayer of its programmes between December 20 and January 2, which was additionally up by greater than a 3rd on the earlier 12 months.

On this interval Gavin And Stacey’s new outing attracted four.6 million streams and downloads, the preferred particular person present within the interval, whereas 6.8million accessed the older episodes.

The BBC mentioned hit reveals such because the Gavin And Stacey Christmas particular, Name The Midwife, A Christmas Carol and EastEnders helped the service have its finest ever fortnight throughout the festive interval

EastEnders had 9 of the 20 most seen particular person episodes, together with 2.2million for its Christmas Day episode. It additionally topped the preferred programme title with 15.6million views

Dan McGolpin, controller of iPlayer and programming on the BBC, mentioned: ‘It was a cracking Christmas for BBC iPlayer.’

The iPlayer service lets viewers meet up with reveals which have already aired, in addition to watch BBC channels stay.