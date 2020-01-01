BBC iPlayer viewers are left FUMING as a delay meant they missed the New Year’s Eve countdown

By Roxy Simons For Mailonline

Revealed: 20:57 EST, 31 December 2019 | Up to date: 20:59 EST, 31 December 2019

BBC iPlayer viewers have been left fuming as a delay on the net channel meant that they missed the New Yr’s Eve countdown.

As a substitute, individuals watched as Roman Kemp interviewed Craig David about his new DJ set TS5 when the clocks struck midnight.

Taking to Twitter in anger, these watching the present complained that the pair had ‘ruined’ their celebrations because it meant they missed the reside fireworks show.

Oops: BBC iPlayer viewers have been left FUMING as a delay on the channel meant they missed the New Yr’s Eve countdown and watched Roman Kemp chatting to Craig David as a substitute

One viewer ranted: ‘#London fireworks show was actually s**** this 12 months, though that could possibly be all the way down to the very fact we missed most of it attributable to Roman Kemp & Craig David not ending speaking till about 00:05’

Whereas one other complained on the social media website: ‘BBC royally f***** up the firework with Roman Kemp speaking an excessive amount of and the countdown obtained f***** ahahah’

And one wrote: ‘Surprising protection from BBC…virtually missed midnight attributable to Roman Kemp asking Craig David about his new album!! What the precise?!’

Sharing their discontent, one other added: ‘Bruh Roman Kemp ruined 2020 already, ought to’ve simply reduce him off as a result of we missed the countdown’

Delay: Individuals utilizing iPlayer watched as Roman Kemp interviewed Craig David about his new album when the clocks struck midnight

Whereas one consumer hit out at Roman and Craig by saying: ‘Thanks #romankemp and #craigdavid for ruining the #NYE2020 countdown. 16 seconds till midnight earlier than you chop to the countdown Cox of plugging somebody whim… severely?!!!!! (sic)’

Seeing the humorous facet, one joked: ‘2010s decade lasted for 10 years and 1 minute attributable to Roman Kemp and Craig David speaking to at least one one other’

Though viewers have been left raging by the obvious fiasco, Roman and Craig did end their chat with 15 seconds left on the clock for 2019, that means he was not as delayed as they believed.

Upset: Taking to Twitter in anger, these watching the present complained that the pair had ‘ruined’ their celebrations because it meant they missed the reside fireworks show

In London, the acquainted ring of Massive Ben ushered in 2020 amid what Mayor Sadiq Khan promised can be the ‘greatest fireworks town has ever seen’.

The show kicked off the brand new decade to the roar of soccer anthems reminiscent of Three Lions with the festivities offering a prelude to the Euro 2020 soccer event.

That includes music from Stormzy, Wiley and Bastille, it noticed 12,000 fireworks fired in whole, together with 2,000 from the London Eye – with the rest coming from barges moored alongside the River Thames.

Giant fireworks exhibits additionally befell in cities together with Manchester, Cardiff, Newcastle, Inverness and Nottingham as revellers mentioned goodbye to 2019 and celebrated the arrival of 2020.