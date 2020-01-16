BBC One reveals first-look at Jenna Coleman’s new crime drama

BBC One has launched first-look pictures of its new crime thriller The Serpent, which is about to debut later this yr.

The six-part drama, which is impressed by actual occasions, tells the story of how French serial killer Charles Sobhraj was finally captured by worldwide authorities within the 1970s and incorporates a star-studded forged.

French actor Tahar Rahim (The Looming Tower) stars as Sobhraj, alongside Jenna Coleman (Victoria, The Cry) as his associate Marie-Andrée Leclerc. Billy Howle (On Chesil Seaside) performs Herman Knippenberg – a junior diplomat based mostly on the Dutch Embassy in Bangkok – who seeks to deliver Sobhraj to justice, whereas Ellie Bamber (The Trial of Christine Keeler) performs the position of his spouse, Angela.

Ellie Bamber and Billy Howle in The Serpent

The drama follows Sobhraj, the chief suspect in a sequence of unsolved murders of younger Western travellers throughout Asia, as he repeatedly slips the grasp of the authorities worldwide to develop into Interpol’s most needed man.

Knippenberg unwittingly walks into the suspect’s intricate net of crime and units off “an extraordinary chain of events that saw Knippenberg seek to bring Sobhraj to justice for his terrible crimes”.

Richard Warlow and Toby Finlay – the writers behind BBC One’s Ripper Avenue – penned the crime drama, which is a joint manufacturing between BBC One and Netflix.

The sequence is directed by Tom Shankland (Les Misérables miniseries) and Hans Herbots (Sky One’s Riviera), and was filmed on location in Thailand.

The forged additionally options Tim McInnerny, Alice Englert, Mathilde Warnier, Gregoire Isvarine, Sahajak Boonthanakit and Fabien Frankel in key roles throughout the sequence.

The Serpent will air on BBC One later this yr