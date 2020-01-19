BBC pays Radio 4 presenter Sarah Montague £1MILLION after equal pay probe

By Jemma Carr For Mailonline

Printed: 06:06 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:08 EST, 19 January 2020

The BBC has paid Radio four presenter Sarah Montague £1million following an inside investigation into equal pay.

Ms Montague beforehand admitted she was ‘incandescent with rage’ and ‘felt a sap’ after discovering her £133,000 wage paled as compared to the £600,000 to £649,000 John Humphrys acquired, in line with 2017 figures.

The pair had offered the Right now programme collectively for 18 years.

A supply instructed The Solar that Ms Montague, 53 – who now presents The World at One – did not do it for the payout.

They mentioned: ‘It was the precept of doing the identical job as a person, and being paid, and handled, the identical.’

In 2018, Ms Montague mentioned: ‘I had lengthy suspected that I used to be paid a lot lower than my colleagues however till the pay disclosures I had no concept of the dimensions of that distinction.

‘Some years in the past I used to be even assured by a supervisor that I used to be not the bottom paid on the programme.’

Ms Montague (left, in 2005) beforehand admitted she was ‘incandescent with rage’ and ‘felt a sap’ after discovering her £133,000 wage paled compared to the £600,000 to £649,000 John Humphrys (proper, in 2013) acquired, in line with 2017 figures

Ms Montague – who started her BBC profession in 1997 as a presenter on the BBC information channel and has since labored on Newsnight, BBC Breakfast and been a daily presenter of Hardtalk for 20 years – mentioned she additionally realized that ‘the true state of affairs was far worse’.

She added: ‘Aside from John Humphrys, I used to be the one Right now programme presenter not on a full workers contract.’

This comes after journalist Samira Ahmed, 51, took the BBC to a tribunal over her contracts on the programme Newswatch, which she has offered since 2012, and proved she was unfairly paid lower than her male friends.

She argued that her equal pay comparator Jeremy Vine, 54, who labored on Factors of View between 2008 and 2018, was paid £three,000 per episode – whereas she acquired £440 for her personal present.

Each host-led programmes have been just below 15 minutes lengthy and let the general public air their opinions on BBC content material.

Miss Ahmed mentioned that though his charge was lowered to £1,300 in January 2018, hers was solely elevated in 2015 to £465 per programme – then lowered once more when the BBC moved presenters on to employment contracts.

A ruling handed down by Decide Harjit Grewal discovered unanimously in her favour.

Since then, the BBC paid out greater than £3million to its staff in an effort to keep away from employment tribunals.

The broadcaster made settlements to sure members of workers and can now resolve on whether or not to make pay outs to round 50 others.