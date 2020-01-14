BBC presenter is ‘currently cancer free’, three years after her stage 4 bowel cancer diagnosis 

Deborah James, the BBC podcast presenter who has incurable stage 4 bowel most cancers, has revealed her physique is at the moment ‘free’ of the illness.

In an emotional publish to her 90,000 Instagram followers, the mother-of-two, 38, who was recognized on the age of 35 in 2016, stated that after ’10 operations, too many scans, lots of chemo, some fancy medication, a lot of tears’ she was ‘nonetheless standing’.

The previous deputy head, who presents the Radio 5 Reside podcast ‘You, me and the Large C’ and just lately returned from a vacation in Mauritius, stated her most up-to-date scans confirmed ‘no proof of most cancers in my physique’.

Presenter of BBC Radio 5 Reside podcast 'You, me and the Large C' Deborah James has revealed that there's at the moment 'no proof of most cancers' in her physique.

The star vowed to take her continued therapy ‘someday at a time’

The mother-of-two, a former deputy head from South West London, has shared her journey with the illness together with candid photographs of herself present process therapy

Posting a defiant picture of herself on a seashore on the Indian Ocean island, James, who writes underneath the identify ‘bowel babe’, wrote an extended publish detailing her journey with the illness and calling the latest information ‘bonkers’ however vowing to be ‘practical’, saying she can be again to therapy tomorrow.

She wrote: ‘Okay Most cancers – you selected the mistaken lady. three Years on, 10 operations, too many scans, lots of chemo, some fancy medication, a lot of tears…I’m nonetheless standing – and also you (in response to my most up-to-date scans!) are nonetheless sleeping!’

She added: ‘In reality, we’ve got minimize you out, burnt you, zapped you, ablated you, used radiotherapy, used focused remedy, used each software within the guide and proper now the truth is in response to my group we’re “rewriting the text book!”‘.

James pictured along with her husband and two youngsters, Hugo, centre left, and Eloise, centre proper

She added that the information her sort of stage 4 most cancers, which she says has an eight per cent five-year survival price, had put her ‘in a spot I by no means thought potential’.

James, who continues to stay effectively, operating steadily and having fun with holidays overseas in addition to a busy profession as a broadcaster and campaigner, has been brutally trustworthy about her prognosis, usually sharing photographs throughout therapy and asking folks to not ignore uncommon signs.

Final summer time, the mother-of-two even candidly mentioned the prospect of dying along with her younger daughter, Eloise, throughout an interview.

Within the podcast with Lisa Snowdon for Fabulous journal, James is heard asking Eloise, aged 9: ‘Do you ever fear about me dying?’.

A latest picture of Deborah receiving therapy on the Royal Marsden Hospital in London

The mother-of-two pictured along with her two youngsters, Eloise, far left, and Hugo, proper, on the steps of the Royal Marsden hospital

Deborah (pictured right here in hospital) has undergone numerous rounds of grueling therapy and operations after she was recognized in 2016

Deborah James, who was recognized with stage four bowel most cancers in 2016, recorded a podcast for Fabulous journal along with her daughter Eloise. The mother-and-daughter mentioned how her mum having most cancers made Eloise really feel

Her daughter responds clearly ‘no’ earlier than James says: ‘Do you simply get used to your mum residing with most cancers?’

Eloise responds ‘Sure…and also you get to go to good locations’.

What’s bowel most cancers and what are the signs? Bowel, or colorectal, most cancers impacts the massive bowel, which is made up of the colon and rectum. Such tumours normally develop from pre-cancerous growths, known as polyps. Signs embrace: Bleeding from the underside

Blood in stools

A change in bowel habits lasting a minimum of three weeks

Unexplained weight reduction

Excessive, unexplained tiredness

Belly ache Most instances haven’t any clear trigger, nonetheless, individuals are extra in danger in the event that they: Are over 50

Have a household historical past of the situation

Have a private historical past of polyps of their bowel

Undergo from inflammatory bowel illness, resembling Crohn’s illness

Lead an unhealthy life-style Remedy normally entails surgical procedure, and chemo- and radiotherapy. Greater than 9 out of 10 folks with stage one bowel most cancers survive 5 years or extra after their prognosis. This drops considerably whether it is recognized in later phases. In accordance with Bowel Most cancers UK figures, greater than 41,200 individuals are recognized with bowel most cancers yearly within the UK. It impacts round 40 per 100,000 adults per yr within the US, in response to the Nationwide Most cancers Institute.

Through the frank podcast ‘Issues I Instructed My Daughter’, James additionally mentioned how she’s residing with most cancers, saying she’s fortunate that her physique is responding to therapy and her group of medical doctors at London’s Royal Marsden Hospital are ‘conserving a lid on’ her illness.

The previous deputy headteacher was coaching to be a headteacher when she was first recognized with the situation after feeling torpid and passing blood in her stools.

Deborah has seen her public profile rise since her prognosis by campaigning for higher bowel most cancers consciousness.

The mother-of-two launched the #BowelBabeForStrictly in January final yr in an effort to be named as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

Deborah presents Radio 5 Reside podcast ‘You, me and the Large C’ – pictured right here with co-presenters Racheal Bland (proper), who handed away in September 2018, and Lauren Mahon (center)

Nevertheless, she later confirmed she would not be becoming a member of the line-up of stars, regardless of being beforehand backed for the present by Kevin Clifton.

She revealed a few of her closest household believed she can be named as one of many contestants, saying: ‘I am not, Mum I am not on Strictly. I hate to interrupt it to you.’

Deborah offered Radio 5 Reside podcast ‘You, me and the Large C’ – with late co-presenter Racheal Bland, who handed away in September 2018, and Lauren Mahon.

In June final yr, James instructed runners at a charity run that her most cancers was going to must ‘work round me as a result of I’m fairly busy and I get pleasure from my life’.