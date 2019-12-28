BBC Radio 3 insists its content as ‘dangerous and edgy’

By Paul Revoir Media Editor For The Every day Mail

Printed: 19:00 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 19:00 EST, 27 December 2019

BBC Radio three’s controller has described the station’s content material as ‘harmful and edgy’ after listeners complained it had grow to be like ‘bedtime cocoa’.

Station boss Alan Davey was responding to listener criticism about controversial adjustments to its late evening schedules.

As a part of the revamp, its ‘flagship adventurous music programme’ Late Junction has been minimize from three nights per week to a single two-hour present.

BBC Radio three’s controller has described the station’s content material as ‘harmful and edgy’ after listeners complained it had grow to be like ‘bedtime cocoa’ (file picture)

There have been additionally adjustments to its jazz output.

However some listeners mocked the ‘determined’ manner the station has tried to market the brand new schedule as ‘harmful and edgy’, with one saying the station had wrapped it in ‘schmaltzy packaging’.

However Mr Davey, showing on Radio four programme Suggestions, defended the station.

Station boss Alan Davey was responding to listener criticism about controversial adjustments to its late evening schedules (file picture)

He stated: ‘I feel we have all the time been harmful and edgy. What we attempt to do within the after darkish zone is about this tone that it is darkish and you are going to pay attention another way.’

His feedback got here after a listener instructed the programme: ‘I am questioning why Radio three has taken off all of the fascinating late evening music… and changed it with the musical equal of bedtime cocoa.’