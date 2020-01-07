BBC Radio 4 faces an existential threat after losing respected voices like John Humphrys

By Eleanor Sharples For The Day by day Mail

Revealed: 20:01 EST, 6 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:44 EST, 6 January 2020

BBC Radio four faces an existential menace after dropping a number of of its most revered voices, Libby Purves has warned.

The journalist, who introduced on the channel for 40 years, claimed Radio four listeners sense the ‘waters rising’.

She stated ‘protecting sandbags ought to urgently be thrown’ round Jenni Murray, who has introduced Girl’s Hour since 1987, and information presenter Jim Naughtie.

The 69-year-old’s feedback observe the departures of a string of heavy hitters.

John Humphrys (pictured), 76, retired from Radio four’s At the moment programme in September after 32 years on the helm

Writing in Radio Instances, Miss Purves stated: ‘Sue MacGregor has left Radio four after being a key voice there for 52 years; John Humphrys not dominates the daybreak, Eddie Mair has jumped ship, Jonathan Dimbleby has pointed at his final Any Questioner, and the governing Conservatives are threatening to boycott the At the moment programme.

‘Some Radio four loyalists will really feel that the waters are rising and protecting sandbags ought to urgently be thrown round Jenni Murray and Jim Naughtie to forestall additional erosion.’

Miss Purves careworn Radio four is the one factor the BBC does ‘higher than anybody else’, however added: ‘Even other than listener stress, new controllers quickly discover how a lot they do not, or daren’t, management.’

Humphrys, 76, who retired from Radio four’s At the moment programme in September after 32 years on the helm, criticised the BBC’s ‘institutional liberal bias’ after leaving.

Jonathan Dimbleby (pictured) has pointed at his final Any Questioner

A month later Miss MacGregor stood down as host of The Reunion after 16 years, having introduced the programme since its first version in 2003.

Mair, who introduced PM, left the BBC after 30 years in 2018 to affix LBC.

The station’s viewers figures are falling, too.

The latest information from Rajar, which tracks listeners, confirmed BBC Radio four had a weekly attain of 10.34million in the course of the quarter from June to September – down from 10.64million for a similar quarter in 2018.

The At the moment programme had a weekly attain of 6.72million – a decline on 6.98million in the identical interval in 2018.

After final month’s election, ministers revealed plans to boycott the At the moment programme over its election protection, amid claims it’s ‘caught in a Remainer, Islington bubble’.

A authorities supply stated on the time that the BBC had been ‘out of sync,’ including: ‘There isn’t any level us happening At the moment.

‘There may be extra mileage having ministers on the breakfast sofas or on Radio 5 Reside or LBC.’