BBC sex-discrimination victory will open the floodgates for similar claims

By Chris Hastings Arts Correspondent For The Mail On Sunday

Printed: 21:02 EST, 11 January 2020 | Up to date: 21:04 EST, 11 January 2020

The sex-discrimination victory by presenter Samira Ahmed in opposition to the BBC will open the floodgates for related claims that may price a lot some workers must go, a Company insider has warned.

An employment tribunal final Friday discovered that Ms Ahmed suffered intercourse discrimination as a result of Jeremy Vine was paid much more to current Factors Of View on BBC1 than she was to host an analogous programme, Newswatch, which is proven on the Information Channel and BBC Breakfast.

Vine obtained £three,000 an episode, whereas Ms Ahmed was paid £440.

She is now claiming again pay believed to be price as much as £700,000, and a rush of comparable claims is anticipated.

One BBC insider mentioned: ‘This will open the floodgates for further claims running into millions of pounds and it may eventually mean that jobs will have to be cut.’

Two BBC presenters who final evening spoke to The Mail on Sunday on the idea of anonymity insisted the BBC had been proper to pay Vine extra and have been additionally extremely important of the best way the BBC had offered its case on the tribunal.

One mentioned: ‘Jeremy Vine is an extremely famous broadcaster and Samira Ahmed is not. It’s not just like the state of affairs with [Newsnight host] Emily Maitlis and [former Today presenter] Sarah Montague when there was a real feeling that they had been underpaid. Samira, frankly, is simply an excellent self-publicist.’

One other mentioned: ‘I know a lot of senior women who think the ruling is absurd. But the problem is the BBC has been woeful in its defence.’

In an interview with BBC Radio four’s Right now programme yesterday, BBC journalist and former China editor Carrie Gracie, who gained a earlier declare for again pay in opposition to the broadcaster, defended Ahmed’s determination to convey the motion.

She mentioned: ‘Samira has simply told the truth about an incoherent pay culture in court.’

The BBC final evening declined to say what number of members of workers have been nonetheless in dispute over pay.

In response to an insider, 97 per cent of all pay claims on the BBC, introduced by about 1,300 workers together with each women and men, have now been settled.