BBC spending on Prosecco DOUBLED as corporation blew £5,500 on sparkling wines last year

BBC spending on Prosecco and glowing wine has greater than doubled prior to now yr with the company’s whole alcohol invoice rising to £24,700, it may be revealed.

A Freedom of Info request discovered that in 2017/18 the corporate spent £2,631 on bottles of fizzy wine, however figures for the yr 2018/19 present £5,500 spent on the celebration favorite.

The latest numbers present the BBC spent £12,535 of license payers’ cash on wine, £5,500 on Prosecco/glowing wine, £5,340 on beer and £1,328 on spirits, totalling £24,703.

This represents an total enhance of 22 per cent from the £20,184 determine for 2017/18, which noticed £11,984 spent on wine, £5,334 on beer, £2,631 on Prosecco/glowing wine and £235 on spirits.

Workers had been banned from shopping for Champagne in 2012 after spending reached ‘loopy ranges’ of round £55,000 in 2007.

On the top of BBC spending on alcohol in 2007/2008, staff downed 11,446 bottles of wine, costing £48,000; four,000 bottles of champagne, costing £56,000; 22,200 bottles of beer, costing £14,000; and 53 bottles of spirits, costing £600.

The full booze invoice in 2007/08 was a whopping £118,600.

The latest figures reveal a large lower in alcohol spending – with virtually 5 instances much less spent on now than simply over a decade in the past.

Talking final week, he mentioned: ‘Previously 10 years the alcohol tradition on the BBC has successfully been killed off.

‘Each single bottle must be accounted for lately and when the champagne ban got here into power in 2012 everybody knew it was the dying knell totally free booze.

‘I am glad to see spending on the rise this yr although – possibly it is a signal of issues to return, though I would not maintain my breath.’

A spokesman for the BBC mentioned: ‘The BBC has strict guidelines across the buy of alcohol, which means prices have been considerably reducing latest years.’

BBC spending on alcohol in 2018/2019 Previously yr, the Beeb spent a whole of £24,700 on booze, damaged down as follows: 1 – Wine – £12,535 2 – Prosecco/glowing wine – £5,500 three – Beer – £5,340 four – Spirits – £1,328