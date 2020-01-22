BBC Three’s This Country to end after season 3

By Hannah Parry Billings

BBC Three has introduced that the third collection of This Nation would be the well-liked mockumentary’s final.

The third collection will air on BBC Three in February, touchdown two years after the second collection was launched.

The announcement was made on BBC Three’s Twitter account, leaving followers of the comedy devastated. The tweet learn: “#ThisCountry The third and ultimate season. Begins Monday 17th February, 7pm, @BBCiPlayer.”

#ThisCountry

The third and ultimate season.

Begins Monday 17th February, 7pm, @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/FzwiKcNrv9 — BBC Three (@bbcthree) January 21, 2020

It has been confirmed the explanation for the cancellation is the passing of co-star Michael Sleggs (who performed Michael “Slugs” Slugette on the present) in July 2019 as a consequence of coronary heart failure.

Chatting with Metro, Charlie Cooper acknowledged, “it was tough having to do it without him because he’s such a huge part of the show both on-screen and behind-the-scenes”

Daisy Could Cooper additionally defined that the present is not going to shrink back from mentioning his passing, “His family really wanted that and [said] that we should mention [his death] in a funny way. I hope that we’ve made him proud.”

On the finish of season 2, we noticed Kurtan get again his job on the Bowls Membership and the Mucklowes testify in opposition to their very own dad. Followers will certainly be trying ahead to discovering out how the chaotic drama and misfortunes conclude when the ultimate collection airs.

This Nation collection three will air on BBC Three on 17th February 2020 at 7pm.