BBC TV and radio presenter Stephen Clements dies aged 47

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Revealed: 08:48 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 09:08 EST, 7 January 2020

Widespread BBC Radio Ulster presenter Stephen Clements has died all of the sudden on the age of 47, the company has introduced.

Clements, a married father-of-two, joined the station final summer season, having been the long-time presenter of Q Radio’s breakfast present.

BBC Northern Eire director Peter Johnston stated: ‘We’re sorry to deliver you the unhappy information of the passing of our colleague, Stephen Clements.

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Stephen Clements, pictured above in November 2017, has died

Clements – pictured final July – has died all of the sudden on the age of 47, the BBC has introduced

‘Our ideas are with Stephen’s household, mates and colleagues, at this troublesome time.’

Having turned Q Radio’s breakfast present into one of the common programmes within the area, he landed what he described as his ‘dream’ job on the BBC final 12 months.

He labored as a presenter for BBC NI’s protection of the Open golf championship at Royal Portrush in July, and in September turned the brand new host of Radio Ulster’s mid-morning present.

Q Radio tweeted: ‘We’re heartbroken in the present day to be taught that our former Q Radio Breakfast present host, colleague and good friend Stephen Clements has died all of the sudden on the age of 47.’

Actress Bronagh Waugh added: ‘I’m completely shell-shocked. Heartbroken. One of many kindest, sweetest, most beneficiant individual I’ve had the pleasure of working with.

‘My pal. My sincerest condolences and love goes out to Natasha and the youngsters and the remainder of the Household.’

And BBC Radio Ulster presenter Vinny Hurrell tweeted: ‘Stephen was one of the approachable and right down to earth individuals I’ve met since I began working in radio.

‘From Q to BBC RU. At all times pleasant. Time to speak. Provide recommendation. Genuinely respectable fella. My condolences to his household and mates.’

The presenter, from Carrickfergus, is survived by his spouse, Natasha, and their two kids, Poppy and Robbie.