BBC’s new take on Charles Dickens’ Christmas Carol suggests scrooge was sexually abused as a child

BBC’s new tackle Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol suggests Scrooge was sexually abused in school as a toddler, options his father killing his mouse with a knife and sees him providing Tiny Tim’s mom money in return for ‘vice’
- SPOILER ALERT
- A Christmas Carol final night time advised Scrooge was sexually abused as a toddler
- He apparently supplied cash for Tiny Tim’s operation for intercourse with boy’s mom
- In a single scene, Scrooge’s father was seen beating his son and killing his mouse
- Scrooge revisits previous and his father leaves him with headmaster for Christmas
By Paul Revoir Media Editor For The Each day Mail
Printed: | Up to date:
It is a bleak BBC dramatisation that has already divided opinion.
However final night time’s episode of A Christmas Carol went even darker by suggesting Scrooge was sexually abused as a toddler.
The BBC1 manufacturing additionally confirmed Scrooge, performed by Hollywood star Man Pearce, apparently providing cash for Tiny Tim to have an operation in change for intercourse with the disabled boy’s mom.
Final night time’s episode of A Christmas Carol went darkish by suggesting Scrooge was sexually abused as a toddler. Pictured: The boy together with his headmaster
The BBC1 manufacturing additionally confirmed Scrooge, performed by Hollywood star Man Pearce (pictured), apparently providing cash for Tiny Tim to have an operation in change for intercourse with the disabled boy’s mom
In a single scene, Scrooge’s father was seen beating his son, utilizing the f-word repeatedly and killing his mouse with a knife.
When Scrooge revisits his previous it was revealed that his father would depart him alone with the headmaster for Christmas in change for waiving college charges.
The grasp tells the boy: ‘It is simply you and I right here for Christmas. After all, I will not anticipate you to sleep right here by yourself. You may be with me – similar to final yr.’
In one other scene that strays wildly from Charles Dickens’s unique textual content, Mary Cratchit visited Scrooge to get cash for an operation for her son, Tiny Tim.
Scrooge requested what she would do in return, saying he appreciated to experiment with ‘advantage and vice’ and wished to know the change price for ‘compassion’.
The opening episode on Sunday averaged four.7million viewers.
However some have criticised the three-part sequence for its grimness, foul language and mumbled dialogue. One posted on social media: ‘Why the gratuitous swearing?’
Some have criticised the three-part sequence for its grimness, foul language and mumbled dialogue. One posted on social media: ‘Why the gratuitous swearing?’ Pictured: Andy Serkis because the Ghost of Christmas Previous
Commercial
Add Comment