BBC’s new take on Charles Dickens’ Christmas Carol suggests scrooge was sexually abused as a child

It is a bleak BBC dramatisation that has already divided opinion.

However final night time’s episode of A Christmas Carol went even darker by suggesting Scrooge was sexually abused as a toddler.

The BBC1 manufacturing additionally confirmed Scrooge, performed by Hollywood star Man Pearce, apparently providing cash for Tiny Tim to have an operation in change for intercourse with the disabled boy’s mom.

Final night time’s episode of A Christmas Carol went darkish by suggesting Scrooge was sexually abused as a toddler. Pictured: The boy together with his headmaster

The BBC1 manufacturing additionally confirmed Scrooge, performed by Hollywood star Man Pearce (pictured), apparently providing cash for Tiny Tim to have an operation in change for intercourse with the disabled boy’s mom

In a single scene, Scrooge’s father was seen beating his son, utilizing the f-word repeatedly and killing his mouse with a knife.

When Scrooge revisits his previous it was revealed that his father would depart him alone with the headmaster for Christmas in change for waiving college charges.

The grasp tells the boy: ‘It is simply you and I right here for Christmas. After all, I will not anticipate you to sleep right here by yourself. You may be with me – similar to final yr.’

In one other scene that strays wildly from Charles Dickens’s unique textual content, Mary Cratchit visited Scrooge to get cash for an operation for her son, Tiny Tim.

Scrooge requested what she would do in return, saying he appreciated to experiment with ‘advantage and vice’ and wished to know the change price for ‘compassion’.

The opening episode on Sunday averaged four.7million viewers.

However some have criticised the three-part sequence for its grimness, foul language and mumbled dialogue. One posted on social media: ‘Why the gratuitous swearing?’