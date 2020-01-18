BCCI Invites Applications For National Selectors’ Job

The Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday invited functions for the put up of nationwide selectors with solely two slots to be stuffed within the senior panel vacated by incumbent chairman MSK Prasad and his colleague Gagan Khoda. Together with the senior choice committee, the whole ladies’s choice panel can be overhauled whereas the junior males’s committee will function two adjustments. The final date for submission is January 24.

It’s nonetheless not clear whether or not the proposed Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Madan Lal, Gautam Gambhir and Sulakshana Naik can be conducting interviews of the candidates.

The standards to turn into a nationwide selector guidelines out anybody who’s above 60 years of age. Former India batsman Dilip Vengsarkar, whose identify was floated by a bit of the media, is 64 years previous.

The BCCI brass led by Sourav Ganguly has adhered to specs given within the new structure the place qualification for making use of for senior selector’s put up requires a candidate to play both seven Exams and 30 first-class video games or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches.

The individual must be retired from all types of cricket for not less than 5 years.

For the junior choice committee, the requirement is 25 first-class video games and one of many two selectors who could be relinquishing his put up is Rakesh Parikh.

For the senior ladies’s staff, even one worldwide sport for India is an efficient sufficient qualification.