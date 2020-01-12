BCCI Set To Appoint Madan Lal, Gautam Gambhir As CAC Members: Report

The BCCI is all set to nominate World Cup profitable former India gamers Madan Lal and Gautam Gambhir as members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which can decide choice committees for the following four-year cycle beginning 2020. The third member of the panel is prone to be Mumbai-based lady worldwide Sulakshana Naik, who has performed two Assessments and 46 ODIs for the nation.

“Madan Lal and Gautam Gambhir are all set to be the CAC members,” a senior BCCI official informed PTI on the situation of anonymity.

Hero of 1983 World Cup profitable India group, Lal, by advantage of being the senior-most member will head the committee whereas 2011 World Cup hero Gambhir will help him together with the third member.

In all probability, the committee will meet simply as soon as as solely two modifications are required within the senior choice panel.

The committee has to search out replacements of outgoing chairman MSK Prasad (South) and Gagan Khoda (Central). Sarandeep Singh (North), Devang Gamdhi (East) and Jatin Paranjpe (West) nonetheless have a 12 months left of their respective four-year phrases.

There will even be modifications within the junior choice panel.