BCCI To Back Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri On Keeping 5-Day Tests: Report

The ICC cricket committee is ready to debate the concept of four-day Check matches, however it is going to, in all probability, get a purple flag from the Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) because the Indian board is ready to face with skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri. Each the captain and the top coach of the crew have made it clear that they need the normal format to not lose its sheen by turning from a five-day affair into one in every of 4 days.

Talking to IANS, a BCCI official stated that whereas the board will focus on the matter with Cricket Australia and the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) across the BCCI awards on January 12 in Mumbai, the board is clearly in help of skipper Kohli and coach Shastri.

“See, it is only right that you discuss these matters and we will do the same with CA, ECB and Cricket South Africa. But as things stand now, we are on the same platform as our skipper and coach and don’t see much sense in cutting Test cricket to four days from the conventional five. In fact, it is not just our captain or coach, you have also heard the likes of Joe Root (English captain) and Faf du Plessis (South Africa skipper) make their opinions clear on the matter. It might be an option for the lower ranked teams, but not when two big teams clash. Tradition can’t be toyed with,” the official pointed.

Kohli made his opinion clear on the eve of the opening T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati and stated: “In line with me, it shouldn’t be altered. As I stated, the day-night is one other step in the direction of commercialising Check cricket and you already know, creating pleasure round it, however it will probably’t be tinkered with an excessive amount of. I do not consider so.

“You understand the Day-Night time Check is essentially the most that must be modified about Check cricket, in line with me. Then you’re purely solely speaking about getting numbers, leisure and you already know. I feel the intent won’t be proper then as a result of then you’ll communicate of three-day Checks. I imply the place do you finish? Then you’ll communicate of Check cricket disappearing.

“So I don’t endorse that at all. I don’t think that is fair to the purest format of the game. How cricket started initially, and you know five-day Tests was the highest of tests you can have at the International level.”

Shastri additionally referred to as the concept nonsensical. “4-day Check is nonsense. If this goes on we might have limited-overs Checks. There isn’t any must tamper with five-day Checks. If in any respect they wish to tamper then let the highest six sides play five-day Checks and the subsequent six be allowed to play four-day Checks.

“If you wish to protect Checks then let the highest six play extra towards one another. You might have the shorter format to popularise the sport,” he advised Information18.

Whereas the assembly of the Massive Three is ready to happen subsequent week and can see discussions on the ICC’s proposal of Four-day Checks, it seems to be unlikely that the BCCI will budge from the stance taken by skipper Kohli and coach Shastri.