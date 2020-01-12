BDO World Darts Championship: How to watch BDO Darts – TV, live stream, prize money

The BDO World Darts Championship is again for its conventional January slot within the sporting calendar.

Nonetheless, it’s been something however plain crusing for the beleaguered competitors.

Reigning males’s champion Glen Durrant has been inducted into the PDC and won’t function, whereas Fallon Sherrock – who turned the primary girl to beat a person on the PDC World Darts Championships final month – has withdrawn attributable to prize cash cuts.

Nonetheless, many might be eager for an additional dose of darts motion – however how will you tune in?

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every part it’s worthwhile to know concerning the 2020 BDO World Darts Championship.

When is the 2020 BDO World Darts Championship?

Matches will happen from Saturday 4th January 2020 and run till Sunday 12th January 2020.

The place is the 2020 BDO World Darts Championship?

The 2020 BDO World Darts Championship will happen at Indigo within the O2 Enviornment, London.

The right way to watch and reside stream the 2020 BDO World Darts Championship

The match might be out there to look at on Eurosport and Quest in 2020.

For precise timings, try the official Eurosport and Quest web sites.

2020 BDO World Darts Championship prize cash

As a result of poor ticket gross sales, it was introduced on 30th December 2019 that prize cash might be slashed.

Studies recommend the whole pot has shrunk from £359,000 to £150,000 although precise figures stay unconfirmed.

The winner of the lads’s match was set to obtain £100,000 and runner-up roughly £35,000 however these figures have reportedly been halved.

Who gained the 2019 BDO World Darts Championship?

Glen Durrant gained the lads’s match in 2019 following a 7-Three win over Scott Waites within the closing.

Mikuru Suzuki rocked the match by successful the ladies’s competitors regardless of qualifying by way of the play-offs.