'Be Ashamed...': Manish Sisodia To Harsh Vardhan Over Delhi School Meets

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press convention (File)

New Delhi:

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia locked horns with Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at this time, telling the BJP chief he must be “ashamed” over makes an attempt to “cancel parent-teacher meeting(s)” scheduled for January four. Mr Sisodia, who holds the schooling portfolio within the Arvind Kejriwal authorities, additionally accused Dr Vardhan of attempting to decrease the ruling Aam Aadmi Get together’s (AAP) “remarkable transformation” of presidency faculties within the nationwide capital.

Dr Vardhan, who’s the Union Well being Minister, responded by saying he did not want permission from Mr Sisodia to ahead issues expressed by residents of Delhi to the mandatory authorities.

“I’m offended and saddened to see the BJP’s mind-set… unhappy we’ve got leaders who stoop to stopping parent-teacher assembly. Harsh Vardhan-ji, how did you get braveness to put in writing a letter to LG to cancel parent-teacher assembly of Delhi authorities faculties? You ought to be ashamed,” Manish Sisodia was quoted as saying by information company PTI, including he wouldn’t let the BJP cancel the occasion.

Earlier Dr Vardhan reportedly wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal asking that parent-teacher conferences organised for presidency college college students be cancelled. Based on the Well being Minister a illustration of lecturers mentioned they wished the assembly to be postponed as a result of faculties – each personal and authorities – throughout northern states had been closed attributable to extreme chilly.

North India has been hit by a chilly wave this winter, main officers in some states to shut faculties.

Dr Vardhan claims a illustration of Delhi authorities college lecturers approached him over issues for college students’ well being

Manish Sisodia, who assured mother and father and college students of sufficient safety in opposition to the chilly, hit out on the BJP for opposing the AAP authorities’s stellar work within the schooling sector.

“If BJP wants to compete with AAP in education, they should work for betterment of government schools in states it rules, such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana,” the Deputy Chief Minister, who has additionally exchanged barbs with Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, mentioned.

The AAP, which is looking for re-election in Meeting polls anticipated later this yr, has pitched its work in Delhi authorities faculties as one in every of its largest success tales. In September a college from Delhi topped nationwide rankings for presidency day faculties, beating out the centre’s Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Reacting to the Deputy Chief Minister’s remarks, Dr Vardhan mentioned the AAP had grow to be “frustrated as it knows the fate it will suffer”. He claimed illustration of Delhi authorities college lecturers had sought postponement in view of well being hazards to the kids.

“I forwarded their representation to Lieutenant Governor. This is nothing new. I send all requests that come to me to authorities concerned… been doing this for last 25 years,” he mentioned, including, “Forwarding representations is my responsibility”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal additionally took to Twitter to precise his dismay over the difficulty.

With enter from PTI