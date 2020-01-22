Bear Creek unable to match Fort Collins’ firepower, lose 41-7

The Fort Collins Lambkins simply put away the Bear Creek Bears by a rating of 41-7 on Saturday.

Fort Collins was lead in scoring by Emily Johnson who scored 9 factors whereas additionally amassing two rebounds and one help. Rachel Jones and Siena Barstad additionally had respectable video games contributing seven factors every.

Looking forward to their subsequent video games, Fort Collins will play host to Broomfield, whereas Bear Creek will journey to play Evergreen.

Bear Creek has not reported any crew or participant statistics from this contest.



This story was created with know-how offered by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is out there.