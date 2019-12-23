Beast Mode returns? Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks on verge of reunion.

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks could possibly be reuniting with former star working again Marshawn Lynch, coach Pete Carroll stated throughout his radio present on Monday.

Carroll stated Lynch is flying to Seattle and can bear a bodily later Monday. Seattle is in determined want of working backs after Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) each suffered season-ending accidents in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to Arizona.

“He’ll be flying in here this morning and we’re going to give him a really good chance of coming back and playing for us,” Carroll stated on KIRO-AM.

Carroll stated stories are that Lynch is in fine condition, however whether or not Seattle indicators him will rely upon the bodily.

Lynch has not performed in additional than a yr. His final recreation was Week 6 of final season earlier than a core damage ended his season. Lynch spent components of six seasons with the Seahawks and rushed for six,347 yards and 57 touchdowns within the common season throughout his time in Seattle.