Beating Australia In Test Series Next Year Will Be A Challenge: Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels beating Australia on their residence soil will probably be an even bigger problem for India subsequent yr in comparison with the one in 2018-19 when Steve Smith and David Warner weren’t current within the opposition ranks. Smith and Warner had been serving ball-tampering bans when India gained their first collection in Australia, ending a 71-year wait. “I think that’s going to be bigger challenge for them (2020 Test series) and I am sure (with) the standards Virat sets for himself and his team, he’ll know at the back of his mind that the 2018 Australian team was not the best Australian team of his generation,” Ganguly mentioned on India At this time’s particular programme ‘Inspiration’, with apparent reference to Smith and Warner’s ban because of ball tampering costs.

India’s tour of Australia subsequent yr will probably be preceded by the T20 World Cup, to be held Down Beneath from October 18 to November 15. “And what he is (Kohli) going to face subsequent yr in October, which isn’t far-off, it should be a distinct, full power and robust Australia. They (India) have the staff to beat them, they simply must consider and get the whole lot proper to beat them.

“So that is what I’m on the lookout for, you understand once I turned captain that was considered one of my goals, to compete with the very best and I bear in mind 2003 in Australia in opposition to that Australia, we had been excellent and this staff has the potential to do it,” he mentioned.

Beneath Ganguly, India drew the four-Check collection 1-1 however Australia had been with out their greatest bowlers Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne.

Ganguly asserted that India have the assets to beat Australia in their very own yard. “They’ve quick bowlers, they’ve spinners, they’ve a champion in Virat Kohli, as a batsman it is a new Ajinkya Rahane, which now we have seen within the final three, 4 months and now Rohit Sharma (as opener).

“I am looking forward to his performance, and if India get the order right and the openers, because opening is the most important thing in overseas cricket… so if they can get that right they will be able to beat this Australian team,” he added. India have misplaced Check collection in South Africa and England in 2018 however Ganguly expects them to win the staff excursions subsequent time.

“I still expect them to win in England and South Africa in Test matches which they need to do to be a good side. They beat Australia in last year (2018) but I still expect them to win in South Africa and England and they are going back to Australia next year,” Ganguly mentioned.