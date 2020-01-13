Beating Retreat Likely To End With “Vande Mataram” This Year: Report

18 army bands, 15 pipe and drum bands from regimental centres and battalions participated final 12 months

New Delhi:

The long-lasting Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29 is prone to finish with ”Vande Mataram”, sources mentioned on Monday.

Historically the ceremony concludes with the hymn ”Abide With Me”, mentioned to be a favorite of Mahatma Gandhi and written by Scottish Anglican Henry Francis Lyte.

It was the one western tune performed on the occasion final 12 months. Nonetheless, it isn’t recognized whether or not the hymn shall be included this 12 months within the ceremony.

“Annually, the hymn ”Abide With Me” is played by brass bands of the three forces, and at the playing of its last note, the lights at the Raisina Hill turn on, marking the end of the ceremony. After that the principal conductor of the ceremony seeks permission of the President to close the ceremony and then the bands retreat to the “Sare Jahan se Acha,” a senior official mentioned.

The Raisina Hill complicated consists the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the North Block and the South Block, moreover Parliament Home and different buildings.

The sources mentioned the Beating Retreat ceremony this 12 months will finish with ”Vande Mataram”.

“It’s felt that ”Vande Mataram” will add a larger sense of ”swadeshi” factor and patriotism,” a supply mentioned.

Final 12 months, 18 army bands, 15 pipe and drum bands from regimental centres and battalions had participated within the ceremony.

There have been 25 tunes composed by Indian musicians, together with ”Indian Troopers”, ”Herana Heran”, ”Mushkoh Valley”, ”Tejas”, ”The Nice Marshal” and ”Namaste India”.