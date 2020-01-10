Beauprez: Hate potholes? Blame the outdated federal law that Trump is about to fix

Anybody who has sat in standstill site visitors on Interstate 70 or braved the bridge over Wadsworth Boulevard is aware of that Colorado’s infrastructure wants some work. From Grand Junction to Denver, a lot of our roads and bridges desperately want fixing.

Happily, a proposed change to federal regulation may make these repairs attainable. The White Home is contemplating a plan to modernize the Nationwide Environmental Coverage Act, a decades-old regulation that units environmental requirements for public works.

It’s about time. In its present kind, NEPA bogs down vital public initiatives with pointless pink tape. Updating this regulation will encourage wanted enhancements in our state with out jeopardizing environmental high quality.

First signed into regulation by President Nixon in 1970, NEPA requires federal businesses to evaluate the impact public works and different authorities initiatives may have on the surroundings. The regulation instructs officers to take a “hard look” on the potential influence of a proposed challenge and solely grant permits to those who gained’t have destructive environmental penalties.

If the Division of Transportation needed to overtake the federal freeway system, they’d have to bear a NEPA assessment. The Entrance Vary’s Regional Transportation District would wish to do the identical earlier than they broke floor on a brand new commuter rail. With no NEPA allow, it’s inconceivable to construct a bridge, dig a pipeline, or make enhancements to present infrastructure. To this point, so good.

However regardless of many years of technological development and adjustments in environmental regulation, NEPA hasn’t modified. In truth, the regulation was final up to date within the 1980s. Since then, the NEPA assessment course of has turn into difficult, expensive, and complicated.

The common size of a NEPA evaluation for a transportation challenge tripled from 2 years in 1970 to over 6 years in 2011. The official “step-by-step” information to NEPA compliance is 475 pages lengthy. To make issues worse, each federal company has its personal NEPA course of that initiatives need to adjust to, creating just about countless alternatives for bureaucratic wrangling and authorized challenges costing billions and delaying crucial work.

This outdated, cumbersome approval course of has prevented much-needed infrastructure initiatives throughout the nation — together with many proper right here in Colorado. Our state is house to just about 500 structurally poor bridges in pressing want of restore. 1 / 4 of our state’s dams are “high-hazard potential,” and almost 1 / 4 of our roads are in poor situation. Colorado’s highways rank 36th within the nation, in keeping with Motive Basis.

These decrepit buildings jeopardize our security and assault our wallets. One examine discovered that subpar roads value the common Colorado driver round $2,300 annually in upkeep and gasoline. All instructed, congestion attributable to “deficient roads” prices Coloradans over $three billion yearly in wasted gasoline and misplaced productiveness.

NEPA additionally harms our state’s economic system by hamstringing the power business. Colorado’s oil and gasoline business immediately employs 30,000 folks and helps a further 51,000 jobs in different sectors. The power business additionally pays almost $1 billion in state and native taxes, in keeping with a current report.

However the NEPA assessment course of impedes oil and gasoline improvement. Simply this yr, federal judges halted two Bureau of Land Administration power initiatives in Colorado after years of environmental assessment. Delays like this preserve one in every of our state’s most vibrant industries from creating jobs and placing cash into the palms of Coloradans.

The Trump administration’s proposal would eradicate this pink tape with out decreasing environmental requirements. A modernized NEPA would nonetheless topic main infrastructure initiatives to rigorous evaluations. The replace would merely streamline the assessment course of throughout businesses and encourage regulators to leverage present information when attainable.

For years, NEPA has robbed Coloradans of secure roads, good jobs and extra. By updating this regulation, the Trump administration might help carry our infrastructure and economic system into the 21st century.

Bob Beauprez is a former United States congressman, representing Colorado’s seventh congressional district from 2003 to 2007. Whereas in Congress, he served on the Home Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

To ship a letter to the editor about this text, submit on-line or try our pointers for the right way to submit by e-mail or mail.