“Beautiful Year”: Virat Kohli Ecstatic As India Finish 2019 On A High

Virat Kohli led by instance, smashing 85 off 81 balls, as India managed to tug off a nervous chase to win the third and remaining one-day worldwide in opposition to the West Indies in Cuttack on Sunday. With the advantage of the four-wicket win, India sealed the three-match ODI sequence 2-1. Driving on a key 58-run sixth-wicket stand between Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, unbeaten on 39 off 31 balls, the hosts achieved their goal of 316 with eight balls to spare.

As Kohli added one other trophy to his cupboard with India’s tenth consecutive bilateral sequence win in opposition to the West Indies, he stated that 2019 has been probably the greatest years for his crew.

“It’s been one of the best years in Indian cricket and apart from the World Cup, its been a beautiful year. We will keep chasing the World Cup, we have that vision in place,” Kohli stated at he post-match presentation ceremony.

Chasing 316 to win, Rohit Sharma, who scored 63, and KL Rahul, on 77, lay a strong basis of the chase with their opening partnership of 122.

Then Kohli stored up the assault throughout his 81-ball knock regardless of wickets falling on the different finish.

After Kohli’s dismissal within the 47th over, Jadeja and Shardul Thakur, 17 not out, took the crew house and win the sequence 2-1.

“Shardul and Jaddu finshing is very good to see, these guys finishing the game is a much bigger thing. I had a nervous look when I walked back, but when I watched Jaddu he looked very confident,” Kohli added.

India will subsequent host Sri Lanka for a three-match Twenty20 Worldwide sequence beginning on January 5.

Australia will then journey to India for a three-match ODI sequence beginning on January 14.