Beauty expert who tested 45 different eye liners reveals the TWO that scored full marks

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline

Revealed: 09:43 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 09:43 EST, 22 January 2020

A magnificence author examined 45 totally different eyeliners to seek out out which one is the very best.

Giselle La Pompe-Moore, writing for Who What Put on, tried out all the pieces from excessive avenue merchandise to luxurious funding liners to find out which of them are actually definitely worth the cash.

After the in depth testing, Giselle awarded simply two liners a 10/10 rating: The It Cosmetics Superhero Liner (£20) and Kat Von D Tattoo Liner (£17).

They beat pricier merchandise from the likes of Chanel, YSL and Rihanna’s Fenty Magnificence.

Describing herself as an ‘eyeliner professional’, Giselle wrote: ‘Eyeliners aren’t made equally, my pals, as there are quite a lot of variables happening to make sure a exact look.

The bottom scoring product featured is Eyeko Eye Do Eyeliner (£16), left, which gave Giselle a ‘razor sharp flick’ however was awarded simply 7.5/10 as a result of manner it ‘dragged’ over the lids. Scoring simply barely larger with 7.6/10 is Yves Saint Laurent Couture Eyeliner in Deep Black (£26), proper

‘So I took it upon myself to trial all the eyeliners in the marketplace—from kohl to liquid and all the pieces in between. Certain, quite a lot of them look the identical in an image, however the distinction in longevity, pigment and usefulness was an enormous shock.’

Giselle didn’t give a full run-down on what she considered every of the 45 merchandise, selecting as an alternative to function a collection of simply 16.

The bottom scoring product featured is Eyeko Eye Do Eyeliner (£16), which gave Giselle a ‘razor sharp flick’ however was awarded simply 7.5/10 as a result of manner it ‘dragged’ over the lids.

Different designer merchandise examined scored higher. Chanel Calligraphie de Chanel Cream Eyeliner (£25) scored eight/10 and Fenty Magnificence Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner (£17) scored 9.eight/10

Scoring simply barely larger with 7.6/10 is Yves Saint Laurent Couture Eyeliner in Deep Black, which at £26 was the most costly liner Giselle tried.

She rated the general high quality however warned it might solely be appropriate for an skilled liner person as the comb and the applicator required a gradual hand.

Different designer merchandise examined scored higher. With Chanel Calligraphie de Chanel Cream Eyeliner (£25) scoring eight/10 and Fenty Magnificence Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner (£17) scoring 9.eight/10.