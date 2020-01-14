Colour us impressed, as a result of one of many greatest magnificence vloggers on YouTube has revealed a giant reality about herself: Nikkie de Jager (aka NikkieTutorials) has introduced that she is a transgender lady!

The 25-year-old, who boasts 12.four million subscribers, made the revelation in a coming-out video on Monday, aptly titled I’m Coming Out, during which she acknowledged emotionally:

“When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body, which means that I am transgender… It’s so surreal saying this.”

Nikkie went on to disclose that whereas she doesn’t like labels, she felt the necessity to come out as trans as a result of she was “blackmailed by people that wanted to ‘leak’” her story. Not one to barter with bullies, the YouTube star determined to take again her energy and are available out on her channel.

In the course of the 17-minute lengthy video, the Dutch starlet confessed she has all the time recognized as a lady and started socially transitioning at age 6. She recalled:

“Some kids got it, and other kids in my class did not, which is fine. But I will always be so thankful for all the teachers at that school who supported my journey and supported me.”

She stated she “fully transitioned” by the age of 19, including:

“I transitioned while on YouTube.”

That’s proper. Nikkie stated she began taking hormones and development stoppers, which prevented her from turning into taller, at round 14 years previous; about the identical time she began posting movies to YouTube.

The make-up maven additionally revealed she shared her reality together with her fiancé, Dylan, and that the couple — who’ve largely saved their relationship personal and off of the socials — have been working via it privately.

As for her relationship together with her followers, Nikkie insisted nothing about her nor her channel can be altering, noting:

“I am me. I am still Nikkie. Nothing changes about that. The last thing I want in my life is for you to not trust me anymore, or to look at me with different eyes, or look at me in a different manner, or think that I have changed.”

She added:

“At the end of the day, on my channel, my No. 1 passion is the power of makeup. My No. 1 passion is makeup, the power of transforming myself. And boy, I’ve had a transformation, huh?”

We’ll say!

You may watch Nikkie’s highly effective video in full (beneath).

Congrats on sharing your reality, gurl — and searching past gorgeous whereas doing it!