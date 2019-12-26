BECIL Recruitment 2019: Basil vacancies for 50 posts

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Restricted (Basil) has 50 Functions are invited for the posts. These embrace the posts of Information Entry Operator (Hindi / English). These appointments will probably be made in several authorities places of work of Delhi NCR. These posts will probably be stuffed on contract foundation. and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by way of put up. The final date for acceptance of software is seventh January 2020. Learn beneath for extra data associated to the put up, qualification and software:

Information Entry Operator (Hindi / English), Publish: 50

Qualification: Graduate in any self-discipline from acknowledged institute or college. With this, the typing velocity 35 in Hindi / English on the pc must be minutely. or

Typing velocity in Hindi / English 35 on pc must be minutely, with 12th cross.

Month-to-month wage: To Bachelor diploma holders 19, 572 Rupees and Non-Graduate 17, 991 ) Rupees.

Choice Course of: Candidates will probably be chosen by way of written check / interview.

Utility price

– For Normal / OBC candidates 500 Rs. For SC / ST / Divyang 250 Rs.

– Charges might be paid by way of money or demand draft.

– DD must be payable in favor of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Restricted in New Delhi.

Utility Course of

– Login to the web site (www.becil.com). Now click on on the profession hyperlink given beneath on the homepage right here.

– After this new webpage will open. Click on on the emptiness hyperlink right here. A brand new webpage will open after doing this.

– Now on the brand new web page Functions are invited for empanelment of Information Entry Operators purely on contract foundation for deployment in varied authorities places of work in Delhi / NCR … Click on on View element possibility below hyperlink.

– On doing so the commercial issued by the corporate associated to the vacancies will open. Learn the knowledge given in it fastidiously and test your eligibility in accordance with the posts.

– Now obtain the appliance type as per the rules given within the commercial and ship it to the deal with mounted by put up by put up.

Ship software right here

Deputy Normal Supervisor (HR), Basil Company Workplace, Basil Bhawan, C – 56 / A – 17, Sector – 62, Noida – 201307 (Uttar Pradesh)

Essential Date:

Final date for acceptance of software by put up: 07 January 2020

