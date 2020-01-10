Beck – “Uneventful Days (St. Vincent Remix)”

Beck and St. Vincent have been in one another’s orbit rather a lot just lately. They had been tapped to play with the remaining members of Nirvana final week at a particular reunion present, and so they each will carry out on the Grammys later this month throughout an all-star tribute for Prince. And now St. Vincent has provided up a remix of “Uneventful Days,” one of many early singles off Beck's most up-to-date album, Hyperspace , which got here out again in November. Hearken to her twist on the observe under.