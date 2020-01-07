Becky Lynch Is Ready For Asuka At WWE Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is quickly closing in on us all as we gear up for what many contemplate to be probably the most entertaining pay per view of the yr.

The Highway to WrestleMania 36 will formally start with the Rumble, and there are numerous intriguing tales to be instructed: and that features exterior of the Royal Rumble matches themselves.

One such instance of an attention-grabbing story could be the RAW Girls’s Championship match between Becky Lynch and Asuka, which many followers contemplate to be extra unpredictable than you’d suppose.

One factor that’s fairly crystal clear is that Becky Lynch received’t lie down for anybody, and he or she actually isn’t about to step again due to any lingering doubts concerning Asuka.

Lynch has had a strong run with the RAW Girls’s Championship, however there’s no level in pretending like she’s wherever close to the identical degree of stardom that she was at WrestleMania 35.

They should rebuild her piece by piece and that’s going to take time. A complete lot of followers imagine that is going to be the second Ronda Rousey makes her lengthy awaited return to professional wrestling, and if that’s the case, it appears apparent to counsel that needs to be the match which matches down at Mania for the title.

One factor which appears pretty apparent at this stage is that these two girls are going to have an absolute barnburner of a match after they sq. off on the Royal Rumble – however it’s not clear who’s going to return out on high.