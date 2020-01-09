Becky Lynch On Fans Questioning Whether Women Should Main Event WWE PPVs

WWE TLC ended with a tag staff Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match that was significantly panned by followers and critics. Kairi Sane struggling an damage throughout the match didn’t assist issues in any respect.

Some followers got here down on girls primary eventing pay-per-views usually after WWE TLC. That is one thing that Becky Lynch takes nice exception to.

Throughout a current Fb dwell video with the Feminine Quotient, Becky Lynch had one thing to say about individuals who assume that girls shouldn’t primary occasion pay-per-views.

“A million guys have had terrible main event matches, but if I have a sub-par main event match, the question comes up of whether women should be main eventing.”

Becky Lynch has sat within the again and seen loads of males make their technique to the ring for primary occasion matches that didn’t go as deliberate. She made a superb level that no one ever stated that males shouldn’t have the primary occasion spot after any kind of male failure.