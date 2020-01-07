Becky Lynch On Leaving WWE Royal Rumble With Asuka’s ‘Multi-Colored Scalp’

Becky Lynch misplaced to Asuka finally yr’s Royal Rumble. The Man isn’t about to make the identical errors this yr.

Following Uncooked, Becky Lynch minimize a backstage interview about her January 26th opponent. She mentioned beating Asuka and taking her “multi-colored scalp” means extra to her than it ever has.

“I was wondering if I should back down from Asuka, if I should shut my mouth and walk away or if I should let the doubt that kept me out of this business for seven years seep in and run. Or, if I should blank it all out and rip Asuka’s head off at the Royal Rumble. Because being The Man has meant more to me than it ever has. Beating Asuka means more to me now than it ever has. Leaving the Royal Rumble with her multi-colored scalp in my hands means more to me than it ever has.”

Asuka gained’t be working away from her struggle in opposition to Becky Lynch. The Man isn’t backing down both. There are numerous prospects for the Royal Rumble this yr, however Becky Lynch appears fairly assured that she’s going to exit Houston as Uncooked Ladies’s Champion.

